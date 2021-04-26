Karen Long

Monroe Tractor has named Karen Long as chief financial officer. Long replaces Michael Celentano, vice president/CFO, who has retired after 47 years of service .

Long brings more than 20 years of financial experience in diverse industries that involved distribution and retail across multiple entities similar to Monroe Tractor.

"With her previous roles and increasing responsibilities as account manager and controller, as well as several months of training with Mike Celentano, I am confident that the learning curve was shortened and the transition seamless," said Janet Felosky, CEO of Monroe Tractor.

"Karen has already proven to be a good fit with our team bringing new ideas and a fresh perspective."

"I'm excited to join a focused leadership team while supporting a great group of accounting, human resources and technology professionals," said Long. "By standing on the accomplishments of Mike Celentano, our corporate team is well poised to serve our stores and customers moving forward."

"We are confident that Karen will be an excellent match for this position and a strong asset to Monroe Tractor," said Chris Felosky, president.

