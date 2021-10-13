Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Monroe Tractor Promotes Mike Uricchio as Parts Manager for Connecticut Location

Wed October 13, 2021 - Northeast Edition
Monroe Tractor


Mike Uricchio
Mike Uricchio

Mike Uricchio has been promoted to parts manager of Monroe Tractor's South Windsor, Conn.

Uricchio has previous experience as a service technician at a local equipment dealership. Shortly after, in 2018, he accepted a parts counter position at Monroe Tractor's Connecticut store and recently was promoted to parts manager. Uricchio will continue to work closely with customers and vendors providing customers with over-the-counter parts assistance.

"I am excited to expand on what we have built here in Connecticut," said Uricchio.

"I pride myself on providing a first-class experience for our customers and look forward to my new role as parts manager."

"I am very pleased that Mike has stepped into this management position," said Chris Reseska, branch manager. "He has proved time and time again that hard work and a positive attitude always pays off. And as Connecticut's only Case dealer, we know Mike will be there to help keep our customers working."

With 14 locations across New York State, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Vermont, Monroe Tractor offers a full line of Case construction equipment as well as demolition attachments. It also is a Women's Business Enterprise.

For more information, visit www.monroetractor.com.




