Photo courtesy of Montabert (L-R) are Stephane Giroudon, worldwide sales and marketing director of Montabert; Michael Brennan, CEO of Brandeis Machinery and Power Equipment; Maurice Stanich, president of Montabert; David Coultas, president of Brandeis Machinery; and Mike Paradis, chairman of Brandeis Machinery and Power Equipment.

Montabert USA has announced its top dealer awards for 2023. Two awards for highest achievement in sales were presented during the AED (Associated Equipment Dealers) Summit and CONDEX event, which was held in Las Vegas from Jan. 16 to 18, 2024.

On Jan. 17, during a ceremony in the Montabert AED Summit suite, the company awarded honors for market share to Brandeis Machinery and Power Equipment, which demonstrated outstanding growth in terms of market share.

Montabert's award for total revenue went to Komatsu East, which represents Montabert in the Northeast United States. The latter award was presented at Montabert's CONDEX booth on Jan. 18.

According to Aaron Scarfia, general manager, Montabert USA, "We are proud to honor these two dealers for their accomplishments in 2023. At the same time, we are grateful for all of our excellent dealers. The achievements we celebrate with our partners prove how instrumental their efforts are to Montabert's success in the United States. We're looking forward to continued success in 2024."

