A design rendering of the 126,000-sq.-ft. Mount Nittany Health outpatient center under construction at Toftrees West. Design firm Stantec is the architect for the project and Alexander Building Construction is managing construction. (Rendering courtesy of statecollege.com)

Mount Nittany Health physicians and system leaders celebrated the groundbreaking of its new 126,000-sq.ft. outpatient center in State College's Toftrees West development in early November.

As part of ongoing system-wide facility investments, the outpatient center is geared to providing increased access to a range of medical, surgical, diagnostic and treatment services in a single location. It will be constructed on a 20-acre parcel at the gateway to Toftrees West, according to the Lock Haven Express.

"The dedicated physicians, providers and staff who will be working in this building, along with the entire Mount Nittany Health team, are excited to celebrate this milestone," said Kathleen Rhine, president and CEO of Mount Nittany Health.

"This facility will be a wonderful new home for the outstanding physicians and providers on whom our community depends. We are excited to offer a wide range of services in one convenient location and to create the capacity to recruit more physicians and expand our clinical programs."

The hospital will house a variety of services, including family medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics, gynecology, orthopedics, spine, physical therapy, neurology, ear, nose and throat, gastroenterology, general surgery, urology, endoscopy, laboratory and imaging. More than 60 physicians and providers, along with 150 staff, will work in the new State College facility.

The $90 million project, first announced last November, is projected to open in spring 2024.

The internationally recognized design firm Stantec is the architecture firm of record, and State College-based Alexander Building Construction Co. is tasked with overseeing the project. One of central Pennsylvania's largest construction and construction management firms, Alexander is a pioneer in recognizing the importance of safety on the job site.

"Mount Nittany Health is the leading healthcare system in the Centre region" said Chris Hester, chief clinical officer at Mount Nittany Health. "The outpatient center will be a great addition to [our] full complement of services available to the local community. This location will be convenient for our patients who trust us to provide high-quality medical care for themselves and their families."

Project Will Need Up to 180 Construction Jobs

The facility will be the first building at the nearly 700-acre Toftrees West complex, which is designed to include residential, retail and commercial development. Building the facility will bring about 180 construction jobs to the area, the Express noted Nov. 7, and allow for future growth in healthcare services.

"As a leading employer, we have a significant impact on the health and vitality of the region," explained Tom Charles, Mount Nittany Health's executive vice president of system development and chief strategy officer.

"This is an exciting new step in our journey of investing in the people, facilities, programs and technology that make our community stronger. In short, we have run out of room, and we need more space to continue recruiting top medical practitioners."

The Pennsylvania healthcare company sees the new State College facility as another step in its commitment to meeting the health needs of the community while supporting the expansion of its more than 30 specialty practices. Mount Nittany Health offers 18 locations and 220 highly skilled physicians and providers who serve more than 400,000 members of the community. Currently, the group has locations in Centre, Huntingdon, Clearfield and Mifflin counties.

The outpatient center is part of the company's continuing investment in the State College community, including the recently announced development of a new patient tower, an updated and award-winning Women and Children's Services Unit, a diagnostic pavilion, a new dialysis unit and a new laboratory services unit.

