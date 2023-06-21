The SmithCo side dump trailer model is a SX3-4234 triaxle. This trailer has a waterfull capacity of 23 cu. yds. and heaped capacity of 31 cu. yds. (MSB Excavating & Tilling photo)

MSB Excavating & Tilling is an excavating, demolition, drainage and grading contractor in Howard Lake, Minn. The company, established in 2018, specializes in earthwork operations, installing drain tile, cleaning ditches and installing culverts, as well as building demolition.

MSB was contracted to clean out County Ditch 31 in Wright County just south of Waverly, Minn. The job required tree, stump, sediment removal and spoil leveling; cleaning 9,500 ft. of drainage ditch; adding new drainage culverts; and clearing 4 acres of brush and trees.

"We opened up the ditch for spring and will be going back to finish final grading, and remove any remaining stumps and spoils," said Michael Bickman, owner of MSB Excavating & Tilling. "We had great weather for the project this spring, before everything became too soft."

Along with a crew of five running chainsaws, equipment being used for this job included a 2010 Komatsu PC270 excavator; a 2004 Komatsu PC220 excavator with a custom grapple and custom 8-ft. bucket for dredging and clearing; and a Kubota track machine.

"All the equipment worked great, and we had no issues or problems," said Bickman.

Brose Farms, also of Howard Lake, was contracted to haul the cleared material from the site. The company used its 2005 Mack truck with a SmithCo side dump trailer. Crews loaded the trailer using the excavators and track machine.

The SmithCo side dump trailer model is a SX3-4234 triaxle. This trailer has a waterfull capacity of 23 cu. yds. and heaped capacity of 31 cu. yds. With its third axle lift, it has a shorter turning radius than a standard 40-ft. tandem.

"This is a great all-around trailer that works well in most states," said Duane Meyers, SmithCo district sales manager. "It is great to see companies like MSB and Brose find value in SmithCo, as these trailers work hard for many, many years."

SmithCo was founded in 1994 by Greg Smith, who was frustrated by industry standards of that time. He had the idea to create a side dump trailer that would meet the Federal Bridge Formula, eliminate end dump tip-over danger and increase efficiency. They can haul material as small as fine sand or as big as boulders.

The company began by building three trailers. Within four years, the company was producing 250 trailers annually. In 1999, the company moved to its current factory with the capability to build more than 1,000 trailers per year. SmithCo has continually added new models now spanning from single axles to the recently introduced seven axle SX7.

SmithCo serves a variety of markets, including road and building contractors, aggregate producers, agriculture, demolition, mining, waste handling, environmental cleanup and more. In addition to its standard models, SmithCo offers custom design for any application.

"The side dump from SmithCo works great as it handles a large load and is well balanced," said Bickman. "It can drop the trees and return pretty quickly. It works great for what we are looking for."

