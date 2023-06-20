Murphy Tractor & Equipment held a Grand Opening open house at the dealership's new branch facility in Rossford (Toledo), Ohio on June 7. The event was open to area contractors, local officials and municipal maintenance personnel who were encouraged to tour the facility, take in the equipment displays, test their skills in an operator challenge and enjoy a lunch barbecue and door prizes.

Factory representatives of many of Murphy Tractor & Equipment's equipment lines joined dealership personnel in welcoming attendees and helping to celebrate the grand opening of the new facility.

The new branch is located at the intersection of Crossroads Parkway and Bass Pro Boulevard (9400 Bass Pro Blvd.). Nearly eight of the site's 12 acres are topped with concrete when the new building is included in the total. Mosser Construction was general contractor of the construction project.

The new, 30,000-sq.-ft. purpose-built structure includes 10 service bays; a reception and sales area; showroom; and parts warehouse. Designed for general equipment service, all bays have access to overhead cranes for safe and efficient maintenance and repairs.

Serving the northwestern Ohio market, the move from the dealership's previous location in Perrysburg, Ohio, was driven by demand for increased sales and service capabilities to serve its growing client base.

Established in 1982 and headquartered in Wichita, Kan., Murphy Tractor & Equipment has grown to become one of John Deere's largest North American construction equipment dealerships. The company operates 29 branch locations in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Ohio.

As well as representing John Deere as its authorized construction equipment dealership in its AOR, Murphy Tractor & Equipment also offers equipment from ALLU, Diamond Mowers, Eager Beaver Trailers, Harlo, NPK Hydraulic Tools, Peterson Pacific, Rockland Manufacturing, Road Hog, Sakai, Virnig and Werk-Brau at most of its Ohio locations.

For more information, visit murphytractor.com. CEG

