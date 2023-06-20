Watch live video of crews working at the site of the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia
    Murphy Tractor Opens New Facility in Rossford, Ohio

    Tue June 20, 2023 - Midwest Edition #13
    CEG


    Murphy Tractor & Equipment held a Grand Opening open house at the dealership's new branch facility in Rossford (Toledo), Ohio on June 7. The event was open to area contractors, local officials and municipal maintenance personnel who were encouraged to tour the facility, take in the equipment displays, test their skills in an operator challenge and enjoy a lunch barbecue and door prizes.

    Factory representatives of many of Murphy Tractor & Equipment's equipment lines joined dealership personnel in welcoming attendees and helping to celebrate the grand opening of the new facility.

    The new branch is located at the intersection of Crossroads Parkway and Bass Pro Boulevard (9400 Bass Pro Blvd.). Nearly eight of the site's 12 acres are topped with concrete when the new building is included in the total. Mosser Construction was general contractor of the construction project.

    The new, 30,000-sq.-ft. purpose-built structure includes 10 service bays; a reception and sales area; showroom; and parts warehouse. Designed for general equipment service, all bays have access to overhead cranes for safe and efficient maintenance and repairs.

    Serving the northwestern Ohio market, the move from the dealership's previous location in Perrysburg, Ohio, was driven by demand for increased sales and service capabilities to serve its growing client base.

    Established in 1982 and headquartered in Wichita, Kan., Murphy Tractor & Equipment has grown to become one of John Deere's largest North American construction equipment dealerships. The company operates 29 branch locations in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Ohio.

    As well as representing John Deere as its authorized construction equipment dealership in its AOR, Murphy Tractor & Equipment also offers equipment from ALLU, Diamond Mowers, Eager Beaver Trailers, Harlo, NPK Hydraulic Tools, Peterson Pacific, Rockland Manufacturing, Road Hog, Sakai, Virnig and Werk-Brau at most of its Ohio locations.

    For more information, visit murphytractor.com. CEG

    Bill Buckles (L), Murphy Tractor & Equipment president, joined Randy McCabe, Rossford branch manager, to welcome attendees at the grand opening. (CEG photo)
    Rollin Barnes was on hand to represent Diamond Mowers at the event. (CEG photo)
    Elliott Little (L), John Deere division sales manager, and Piotr Lizak, territory sales manager, joined in congratulating Murphy Tractor & Equipment on the dealership’s new Ohio branch. (CEG photo)
    Precision Plumbing & Drain’s Shane Vetter guides his son, Ezdon, through the paces on this John Deere simulator. (CEG photo)
    Future operator Liam Peters, the 13-year-old son of Mosser Construction’s Donavan Peters, demonstrates his skills on a John Deere 17G compact excavator. (CEG photo)
    The new, 30,000-sq.-ft. purpose-built structure includes 10 service bays; a reception and sales area; showroom; and parts warehouse. (CEG photo)
    Murphy Tractor & Equipment held a Grand Opening open house at the dealership’s new branch facility in Rossford (Toledo), Ohio on June 7. (CEG photo)
    NPK Construction Equipment’s Ken Skala was on hand to congratulate Murphy Tractor & Equipment on its new facility and assist in welcoming attendees at the open house. (CEG photo)
    Andy Walz was ready to discuss Virnig’s lineup of attachments as he greeted attendees. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Daniel Kelley, Owens Community College dean, joined Bernie Goedde, Owens Community College instructor/assistant professor; Cory Wagner, Owens Community College alumni and Murphy Tractor & Equipment field technician; and Chuck Sanecki, Owens Community College corporate programs coordinator. (CEG photo)
    Randy McCabe (standing), Murphy Tractor & Equipment’s Rossford branch manager, greets (L-R) Jeff Alspaugh of Todd Alspaugh and Associates; and Jake Ray and Tom Anderson, both of T & J Excavating and Tree Clearing. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Miller Bros Construction’s Brian Scott enjoys lunch with Ron Duncan of Sparks Commercial Tires; Tracy Westrick of Miller Bros. Construction; and Murphy Tractor & Equipment’s Tyler Rhoades. (CEG photo)




