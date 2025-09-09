Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Murphy's Technology Day Showcases Precision Construction

    Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. held a Technology Day in Louisville, showcasing precision construction advancements from Topcon, Trimble and John Deere. The event highlighted integrated technologies to boost productivity, accuracy, and efficiency on job sites. Murphy Tractor offers consultative services for tech integration, with upcoming events in Omaha, Des Moines and Independence. Visit murphytractor.com for more info.

    Tue September 09, 2025 - Midwest Edition #19
    CEG


    Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. recently hosted a Technology Day in Louisville, Ohio, drawing contractors, operators and industry professionals eager to explore the latest advancements in precision construction. The event highlighted how integrated technology can improve productivity, accuracy and efficiency across job sites of all sizes.

    As the first Topcon and Trimble dealer, Murphy Tractor is uniquely positioned to help customers at every stage of their technological journey. The company takes a consultative approach, beginning with a needs assessment to align each customer's equipment preferences with the right technology platform. From there, Murphy provides complete in-house solutions including setup, training and ongoing service support.

    Attendees experienced firsthand how precision tools can streamline workflows and reduce costs, with demonstrations of Topcon MC-Max and MC-Mobile machine control systems, along with advanced surveying and construction layout solutions. Trimble technologies also were on display, showing how machine control, site positioning and data management tools work together to create connected jobsites where operators, contractors and project managers can collaborate more effectively. These demonstrations reinforced how both Topcon and Trimble offer scalable options — whether for a single machine or a fully integrated fleet.

    A highlight of the day was the John Deere 850X hybrid dozer, representing Deere's next generation of performance and sustainability. Guests also explored factory-integrated SmartGrade solutions, which pair guidance technology with machine performance to reduce rework, enhance accuracy and maximize uptime.

    By showcasing Topcon, Trimble and John Deere innovations in one place, Murphy Tractor's Technology Day demonstrated the company's ongoing commitment to helping contractors adopt precision solutions that fit their projects, their fleets and their business goals.

    Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. is hosting three more Technology Events this year: Sept. 23 in Omaha, Neb.; Sept. 25 in Des Moines, Iowa; and Oct. 8 in Independence, Mo.

    For more information or to register for free, visit murphytractor.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/5
    Photo: 1/5
    Photo: 1/5
    Photo: 1/5
    Photo: 1/5

    (L-R): Luke Kurth, director of machine technology of Murphy Tractor; Sean Mairet, group product manager of John Deere; and Jeremy Taylor of Murphy Tractor during Murphy Tractor’s Technology Day. The event highlighted the latest advancements in precision construction technology, giving contractors and operators hands-on opportunities to explore integrated solutions from John Deere, Topcon and Trimble. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Piotr Lizak of John Deere, along with Cole Iverson, Stephen Schmidt, Eric Bischoff and Matthew Middleton, all of Murphy Tractor, show off a John Deere 50P mini-excavator. The team was excited to showcase the latest technology innovations and demonstrate how precision solutions are transforming jobsite efficiency. (CEG photo)
    Topcon partnered with Murphy Tractor to showcase advanced positioning solutions and help support and educate contractors and operators on the benefits of precision construction technology. (L-R) are Topcon’s Nick Martin, district sales manager, Jake Creel and Ryan Waite. (CEG photo)
    Murphy Tractor and Equipment Co. continues its Technology Days, bringing together contractors, operators and industry partners to experience hands-on demonstrations with John Deere SmartGrade, Topcon, Trimble and CemenTech solutions. Upcoming stops include Omaha, Neb., (Sept. 23), Des Moines, Iowa, (Sept. 25) and Independence, Mo., (Oct. 8). (CEG photo)
    Contractors, operators and industry partners gathered for Murphy Tractor’s recent Technology Day in Louisville, Ohio. Attendees explored the latest precision construction solutions from John Deere, Topcon and Trimble through hands-on demonstrations and interactive training sessions. (CEG photo)




