Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. recently hosted a Technology Day in Louisville, Ohio, drawing contractors, operators and industry professionals eager to explore the latest advancements in precision construction. The event highlighted how integrated technology can improve productivity, accuracy and efficiency across job sites of all sizes.

As the first Topcon and Trimble dealer, Murphy Tractor is uniquely positioned to help customers at every stage of their technological journey. The company takes a consultative approach, beginning with a needs assessment to align each customer's equipment preferences with the right technology platform. From there, Murphy provides complete in-house solutions including setup, training and ongoing service support.

Attendees experienced firsthand how precision tools can streamline workflows and reduce costs, with demonstrations of Topcon MC-Max and MC-Mobile machine control systems, along with advanced surveying and construction layout solutions. Trimble technologies also were on display, showing how machine control, site positioning and data management tools work together to create connected jobsites where operators, contractors and project managers can collaborate more effectively. These demonstrations reinforced how both Topcon and Trimble offer scalable options — whether for a single machine or a fully integrated fleet.

A highlight of the day was the John Deere 850X hybrid dozer, representing Deere's next generation of performance and sustainability. Guests also explored factory-integrated SmartGrade solutions, which pair guidance technology with machine performance to reduce rework, enhance accuracy and maximize uptime.

By showcasing Topcon, Trimble and John Deere innovations in one place, Murphy Tractor's Technology Day demonstrated the company's ongoing commitment to helping contractors adopt precision solutions that fit their projects, their fleets and their business goals.

Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. is hosting three more Technology Events this year: Sept. 23 in Omaha, Neb.; Sept. 25 in Des Moines, Iowa; and Oct. 8 in Independence, Mo.

For more information or to register for free, visit murphytractor.com. CEG

