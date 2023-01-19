Introducing DEVELON, the Next Evolution in Construction Equipment Innovation
NAPA Welcomes Vinci Construction USA to The Road Forward

Thu January 19, 2023 - National Edition
National Asphalt Pavement Association


Vinci Construction USA and its subsidiaries have joined The Road Forward, an industry-wide initiative of the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) to achieve net zero carbon emission asphalt pavements.

Their companies have been NAPA members for more than two decades. Allen Hendricks, vice president at Blythe Construction in North Carolina, serves on NAPA's Sustainability Committee and the Climate Stewardship Task Force, which developed The Road Forward. Vinci Construction USA employees also have served on the Awards, Environmental, Health & Safety, and various technical committees.

They continue to be avid supporters of NAPA's Diamond and Award programs. Most recently, Northeast Paving Co. LLC in Pittsburgh, a Vinci Construction USA subsidiary, captured the 2021 Sheldon G. Hayes Award, the industry's most prestigious paving recognition.

Vinci Construction USA's commitment to The Road Forward demonstrates its vison to improve the communities they serve. Vinci Construction USA's network includes nearly 40 asphalt mix production plants and other road-building material facilities, all aimed at supporting a circular economy.

In supporting The Road Forward, Vinci Construction USA is providing industry leadership on climate action. Their support will help fund ongoing research and education to aid the entire U.S. asphalt industry in producing net zero carbon emission asphalt production and construction by 2050.

For more information, visit AsphaltPavement.org/Forward.




Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Business News Environmental National Asphalt Pavement Association






