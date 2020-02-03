--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
National Crane NBT55 Proves Ideal Solution for Layton's Tree Service

Mon February 03, 2020 - National Edition
CEG


Tree service is a precise task that requires smooth operation and precise lifting capabilities, both of which are improved with the NBT55, according to the company.

For more than 40 years, Layton's Tree service has been one of the premier tree maintenance and removal companies in the Southeast. For much of this period, its most important tool has been a National Crane boom truck.

Layton Holsinger, founder and president of the Davidson, N.C. -based company, said the performance of National Crane boom trucks has been one of the keys to the company's efficiency. The most recent addition to its fleet is the NBT55.

"I'm a National Crane man," Holsinger said. "National Crane makes the ideal boom truck for tree work, which is why I've owned four or five of them over the years. When you grab a heavy load with the NBT55, you almost don't realize it. That's how stable this crane is. You can extend the boom out to its maximum hydraulic reach and the machine always operates precisely, making it perfect for tree removal."

The NBT55 features a 55-ton (50 t) capacity and 128 ft. (39 m) boom. It is one of the first boom trucks on the market to offer fully integrated machine control and a rated capacity limiter (RCL), according to the manufacturer. Its outrigger beam position sensing system aids in load chart selection.

Tree service is a precise task that requires smooth operation and precise lifting capabilities, both of which are improved with the NBT55, according to the company. Also important, Holsinger said, is a moderate footprint.

"It's hard to find a crane with enough lifting power that still fits in the driveway," Holsinger said. "The NBT55 is exactly what we were looking for in that department. I know that the crane will perform like it says on the load chart and it's just the right size."

Holsinger purchased the NBT55 two years ago from the Charlotte branch of Baton Rouge, La.-based H&E Equipment Services. He said the decision to buy the crane was an easy one, having previously purchased the NBT40 and 500E2 boom truck models from the dealer, too.

Established in 1961, H&E offers a host of services for all of the Manitowoc crane brands, including crane rentals and sales, parts and services, and training. The company also is a certified EnCORE partner, providing service and remanufacturing and structural repair work for Manitowoc-brand cranes.

Layton's Tree Service was founded in 1973 by Layton Holsinger to provide tree trimming and removal services to the metro Charlotte area. The company has remained family owned and operated since its inception, and has grown to nine employees that cover a 100-mile radius around Charlotte.

"I work with the crew every day," Holsinger said. "If the job isn't done right, we don't leave the site until it is. The NBT55 plays a major part in helping us to maintain a relationship with our customers."

Layton's Tree Service provides tree maintenance service to such high-profile clients as Trump National Golf Club, Davidson College and the town of Davidson, N.C., due to its track record of efficiency and dependability with National Crane boom trucks.

For more information, visit www.manitowoccranes.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

boom trucks Cranes H&E Equipment Services, Inc. National Crane