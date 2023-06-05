List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    National Equipment Dealers Adds Thunder Creek Fuel, Lube & Service Solutions

    Mon June 05, 2023 - Southeast Edition
    National Equipment Dealers


    National Equipment Dealers (NED) LLC has announced the addition of Thunder Creek Equipment fuel and service solutions to its robust product offering serving its regions — which includes everything from excavators, articulated trucks and wheel loaders to telehandlers and compaction equipment.

    NED LLC is a large heavy equipment dealership with more than 30 years of industry experience in equipment sales, rentals and customer support with current operations in South Carolina, Florida and Georgia.

    Thunder Creek Equipment designs and manufactures innovative, premium diesel fuel and service and preventative maintenance solutions that are used in a variety of industries including construction, roadbuilding, oil and gas, and utility construction. This includes the No-HAZMAT multi-tank trailer (MTT), the multi-tank oil trailer (MTO), and the service and lube trailer (SLT).

    "There are very few dealers in North America who are growing as aggressively, and with as intelligent market expansion, as NED," said Larry Lea, vice president of sales, Thunder Creek Equipment. "The combination of high horsepower off-road diesel equipment, compact equipment and ancillary business solutions built for everyone who runs a fleet of equipment makes NED the perfect partner for Thunder Creek."

    "Thunder Creek has an attitude, swagger and premium product offering that is a great match for our customers, and for the growth and customer experience we are delivering in the region," said Mitch Nevins, CEO, NED. "Our partners will now have a premium fuel, service and fleet management product offering to go along with all of the great iron and technology we develop with our customers."

    For more information, visit nedealers.com and ThunderCreek.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Crews Near Completion of Phase 1; Begin Work On Phase 2 of Long Island Project

    VIDEO: SCDOT to Replace, Rehab Three Bridges On Interstate 20 Over Wateree River

    Yonkers Contracting to Perform Bridge Slide On I-95 in Connecticut

    Construction Jobs Picture Looks Bright, But Where Are the Workers?

    Berlon Industries Offers Wide Variety of Unique Attachments

    Hyundai, LG Plan to Build $4.3B EV Battery Plant Near Savannah, Ga.

    H.O. Penn Begins Series of Events to Celebrate 100 Years

    VIDEO: Studson Introduces ANSI Z89.1 Type II-Rated Full Brim Safety Helmet



     

    Read more about...

    Business News NED Carolinas NED Florida NED Georgia Thunder Creek Equipment






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA