Crosby Equipment, Macon, Ga.

On Feb. 22, 2023, National Equipment Dealers LLC finalized the acquisition of Crosby Equipment Company, a fellow Hyundai Construction Equipment dealer based in middle and south Georgia.

Crosby Equipment Company is a family-owned business with locations in Douglas, Ga., and Macon, Ga. In September of 2012, Jerome and Tammy Crosby purchased a well-established Kubota tractor and compact equipment dealership, located in Douglas, Ga. They changed the name to Crosby Equipment Company, and over the years, they expanded their product offerings to include brands that catered more to the heavy construction and forestry equipment businesses.

In 2014, Crosby Equipment took on the Hyundai Construction Equipment line. Currently, Crosby Equipment Company supports customers across multiple industries including general contractors, land clearing contractors, full site developers, forestry and mulching companies, farmers and others.

"Over the years we enjoyed building our business by developing loyal relationships with people we know in our communities. We are a family-owned business and we have enjoyed being able to sell to our neighbors, friends, and family," said Jerome Crosby, owner and CEO of Crosby Equipment Company

Now part of NED LLC, Crosby Equipment will change its name to National Equipment Dealers LLC, also recognized as NED.

"NED will expand the current Crosby Equipment business model to include a significant rental equipment fleet, as well as several new brands that will round out their product offering," said Will Blackerby, VP of Fleet, NED LLC.

In addition to the Hyundai Construction Equipment line, the new NED Douglas and NED Macon branches will now represent Bell articulated dump tucks and track trucks, Fiori dumpers, Sakai soil compaction products, XCMG construction equipment, Manitou compact equipment, Fuchs material handlers, BTA hammers, Prinoth mulching equipment, Barko forestry mulching equipment, and other brands and attachments represented by NED across the company.

"I am excited for the future of Crosby's employees and customers. Like Crosby Equipment, NED is also a family-oriented company, with many new brands and resources that will expand and improve the company's product offerings and customer support throughout Georgia," Jerome Crosby continued.

For more information, visit nedealers.com.

Today's top stories