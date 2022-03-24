National Equipment Dealers, LLC (NED) is now the exclusive dealer of Screen Machine Industries in the states of Georgia and South Carolina.

National Equipment Dealers will now offer the full Screen Machine crushing and screening product line from its locations in those states.

Screen Machine Industries has manufactured and delivered a complete line of American-made mobile crushers, screening plants and trommels throughout the United States and beyond since 1966. The company is located in Etna, Ohio, just east of Columbus.

"We are very excited to represent the Screen Machine product line throughout South Carolina and Georgia. This product is a perfect match for our Hyundai excavators, wheel loaders and Bell Trucks, which move the materials that these fine crushers, screens and trommels process and produce," said Jesse Beasley, chief operating officer, NED, LLC.

National Equipment Dealers is a large heavy equipment rental, sales and services company with a long history of customer service and support. Now under one name, NED is represented across five states with 14 locations in Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

"Our steadfast commitment to customers is to deliver quality products with top-notch product support, in order to ensure a more profitable bottom line for their operations. This product will do just that," Beasley said.

National Equipment Dealers LLC started as a strategic merger between MAY-RHI and Four Seasons Equipment. Since the company's inception, NED strategically acquired additional companies with products and locations that matched the NED growth plan. In January of 2018, NED expanded to Florida with the acquisition of Earthmovers Construction Equipment. In October of 2021, NED expanded in South Carolina and Georgia with the acquisition of Richardson Service 1991 Inc., and Grove River Machinery. Product lines offered by National Equipment Dealers include Hyundai Construction Equipment, Bell Articulated Trucks, Yanmar, Dynapac, Sakai and more.

"National Equipment Dealers has a vision for the future that Screen Machine is very excited to be part of," said John Lamprinakos, president and CEO of Screen Machine. "For more than 55 years, we have built our reputation on productivity, dependability and American innovation. National Equipment Dealers shares those values and commitment to excellence."

Mobile products manufactured by Screen Machine include impact crushers, jaw crushers and cone crushers, Spyder screening plants, scalpers and trommels.

For more information, visit www.nedealers.com and www.screenmachine.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

