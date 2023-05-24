List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    NDOT Receives $17.36M From Fed for Airport Improvements

    Wed May 24, 2023 - Midwest Edition #11
    Nebraska Department of Transportation


    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that $17,362,302 in federal grants were awarded to seven Nebraska airports, in Ainsworth, Burwell, Norfolk, North Platte, Scottsbluff, Sidney and Wayne, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).

    This second round of FY 2023 grants included $12,132,000 to rehabilitate the runway at Scottsbluff's Western Nebraska Regional/William B. Heilig Field and $2.939,220 to reconstruct the taxiway at the North Platte Regional/Lee Bird Field.

    AIP grants will provide a portion of funding to build new hangars at four airports: Ainsworth Regional — $553,980; Burwell Cram Field — $235,540; Sidney Municipal/Lloyd W. Carr Field — $451,562; and Wayne Municipal/Stan Morris Field — $450,000. The balance is being funded with other federal grants and local funds. Additional funding included $600,000 to the Norfolk Regional/Karl Stefan Memorial Field to install runway lighting, airfield guidance signs and runway vertical/visual guidance system.

    "We're happy to be able to partner with the FAA central region in Kansas City to get this essential grant funding to our airports," said Ann Richart, director of the Aeronautics division of NDOT. "Our partnership includes lining up the appropriate grant funding, assisting the sponsor [airport] in applying for the grant, and working with the FAA to send grant funds to the airport as their project progresses. NDOT looks forward to working with the FAA in the future to ensure that our communities will be able to make maximum use of these federal grant funds."

    AIP projects promote safety, efficiency, environmental stewardship, infrastructure and security at the nation's airports.




    Today's top stories

    Ames Takes Lead on $180M Iowa DOT West Broadway Project

    Largest Dam Removal in U.S. History Under Way

    Construction On National Mall Showcases Innovation, Sustainable Technology in D.C.

    ODOT Oversees SR 83 Rehabilitation Project

    Bobcat Commemorates its History With Exhibit at National Inventors Hall of Fame Museum

    Luby Equipment Opens New Facility in Fairmont City, Ill.

    Cat D10 Dozer Is More Productive, Efficient, Durable, Serviceable

    James River Equipment Forms Machine Control Division With Introduction of Foursight Solutions



     

    Read more about...

    Airport Construction Federal Aviation Administration Nebraska Nebraska Department of Transportation






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA