Heritage Construction + Materials (HC+M) joined The Road Forward, an industry-wide initiative of the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) to achieve net zero carbon emission asphalt pavements.

Through HC+M's decades of research into pavement preservation technologies, HC+M has proven itself as an industry leader in sustainability efforts.

"HC+M is committed to sustainability because it's the right thing to do and because it's smart business," said HC+M CEO Geoff Dillon. "The Road Forward is an important commitment for us and our industry. It shows that we aren't afraid to roll up our sleeves and work to build a better tomorrow for future generations."

HC+M is a part of The Heritage Group, a 90-year-old family of companies employing more than 5,000 people, serving 170 locations, and innovating through science and research. HC+M is comprised of US Aggregates, Milestone Contractors and Asphalt Materials Inc.

HC+M companies have a long history of involvement with NAPA. Asphalt Materials joined NAPA in 1961. Milestone, a member since 1967, has earned more than three dozen Quality in Construction Awards and one Sheldon G. Hayes Award, signifying the company's commitment to quality asphalt pavements.

Similarly, HC+M leaders consistently devote their time and expertise to NAPA and the industry. Heritage Research Group (HRG) Associate Director of Research Gerry Huber has served on numerous NAPA committees and task forces for nearly three decades, including the Sustainability Committee and the Climate Stewardship Task Force. Huber and HRG Senior Pavement Materials Research Engineer Katie DeCarlo worked on developing The Road Forward. CJ Potts, COO of HC+M Construction, serves as the Indiana contractor representative on the Northcentral Advisory Council.

Milestone Contractors Asphalt Operations Manager Patrick Fox is a member of NAPA's Board of Directors. Kevin Kelly, former NAPA chair and lifetime member, and many other HC+M employees are active members of NAPA committees.

"Heritage Construction + Materials, through its family of companies, has displayed a commitment to the asphalt pavement industry over many decades," said NAPA President and CEO Audrey Copeland. "HC+M's support of The Road Forward further propels our collective vision for the future: sustainable communities and commerce, connected by net zero carbon asphalt pavements."

Additional opportunities for NAPA member companies to join The Road Forward will become available following NAPA's Annual Meeting, kicking off Feb. 5 in Miami Beach, Fla.

For more information, visit AsphaltPavement.org/Forward.

