Loader backhoes have been an efficient tool in every operation bringing maximum force and surgical precision from either end of the machine.

New Holland Construction's B75D loader backhoe, its economy class solution, is ready to tackle a wide range of projects with 74 gross hp, over 18 ft. of maximum digging depth and standard 4WD.

"Adding the economy level B75D loader backhoe is the new solution for diverse operations," said Ryan Anderson, construction product marketing manager, New Holland North America.

"Its high-performing lift capacity, comfortable operator's platform and outstanding digging depth will increase productivity in a wide range of work. The B75D is fit for operations needing something a bit smaller, but still looking for competitive and productive power."

The B75D offers fuel-efficient power with a simple, cost-effective Tier IV Final solution. The 74-hp 3.4-L FPT engine features a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) for increased fuel efficiency and faster response times. No fluids to add or diesel particulate filters to replace means simplified maintenance to operator.

Standard 4WD and a power shuttle synchromesh transmission with four forward and four reverse gears puts the operator in complete control in nearly any job or terrain. The operator environment of the B75D keeps safety at the forefront with a ROPS/FOPS certified canopy. Four front and two rear halogen work lights keep the operation running into the night.

