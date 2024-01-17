Photo courtesy of CNH (L-R, back): Eduardo Kerbauy, New Holland Agriculture Latin America VP; Vitor Nardelli, manager of the Senai Institute for Innovation in Sensing Systems; and Flavio Mazetto, New Holland Agriculture director of product management for Latin America. (L-R, front): Andrea Schwarz, entrepreneur; and Fernando Dalmolin, farmer.

The world's first accessible tractor is set to help farmers with lower limb disabilities work in fields independently.

Produced in Curitiba, Brazil, the TL5 ‘Acessível', was created in partnership with the inclusive mobility companies, Elevittá, Arteprima and Senai from São Leopoldo (state of Rio Grande do Sul).

Fernando Dalmolin, a New Holland customer, was hit by a falling tree trunk in 2022 and spent 60 days in hospital. He had surgery and experienced a serious infection — which led to becoming paraplegic. Determined to continue his work in the field, Dalmolin was delighted to be involved in the development and release of the TL5 Acessível.

"This is just what people with disabilities like mine need to be able to work independently in the field. I am very happy and excited to be a part of this ground-breaking project," said Dalmolin.

A recent national health survey reported that there are 7.8 million people with lower limb disabilities in Brazil. Many of these people live in rural communities and could benefit from this innovation.

"With the launch of this accessible tractor, we want to empower people. It is not just a question of making new technology available in the agricultural machinery market, but also enabling people with disabilities to carry out their occupations with independence," added Paulo Máximo, director of commercial marketing of New Holland Agriculture Latin America.

