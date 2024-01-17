List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    New Holland TL5 Accessible Tractor

    Wed January 17, 2024 - National Edition
    CNH Industrial


    (L-R, back): Eduardo Kerbauy, New Holland Agriculture Latin America VP; Vitor Nardelli, manager of the Senai Institute for Innovation in Sensing Systems; and Flavio Mazetto, New Holland Agriculture director of product management for Latin America. (L-R, front): Andrea Schwarz, entrepreneur; and Fernando Dalmolin, farmer.
    Photo courtesy of CNH
    (L-R, back): Eduardo Kerbauy, New Holland Agriculture Latin America VP; Vitor Nardelli, manager of the Senai Institute for Innovation in Sensing Systems; and Flavio Mazetto, New Holland Agriculture director of product management for Latin America. (L-R, front): Andrea Schwarz, entrepreneur; and Fernando Dalmolin, farmer.
    (L-R, back): Eduardo Kerbauy, New Holland Agriculture Latin America VP; Vitor Nardelli, manager of the Senai Institute for Innovation in Sensing Systems; and Flavio Mazetto, New Holland Agriculture director of product management for Latin America. (L-R, front): Andrea Schwarz, entrepreneur; and Fernando Dalmolin, farmer.   (Photo courtesy of CNH) Mobile armchair device control   (Photo courtesy of CNH) The control stick   (Photo courtesy of CNH)

    The world's first accessible tractor is set to help farmers with lower limb disabilities work in fields independently.

    Produced in Curitiba, Brazil, the TL5 ‘Acessível', was created in partnership with the inclusive mobility companies, Elevittá, Arteprima and Senai from São Leopoldo (state of Rio Grande do Sul).

    Fernando Dalmolin, a New Holland customer, was hit by a falling tree trunk in 2022 and spent 60 days in hospital. He had surgery and experienced a serious infection — which led to becoming paraplegic. Determined to continue his work in the field, Dalmolin was delighted to be involved in the development and release of the TL5 Acessível.

    "This is just what people with disabilities like mine need to be able to work independently in the field. I am very happy and excited to be a part of this ground-breaking project," said Dalmolin.

    A recent national health survey reported that there are 7.8 million people with lower limb disabilities in Brazil. Many of these people live in rural communities and could benefit from this innovation.

    "With the launch of this accessible tractor, we want to empower people. It is not just a question of making new technology available in the agricultural machinery market, but also enabling people with disabilities to carry out their occupations with independence," added Paulo Máximo, director of commercial marketing of New Holland Agriculture Latin America.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Shilling Brings Safety to Rural Kansas Highway

    Modern Hydrogen's Practical Approach to Decarbonization

    Guidelines to Prevent Damage to Parking Structures During Snow Removal

    Contractors Give Mixed Reviews of Their Prospects for 2024

    Komatsu Introduces GD955-7 Motor Grader to North American Market

    Ring Power Corporation Announces David Alban as Chief Executive Officer

    Rebuild Illinois: 5,522 Miles, 553 Bridges, 814 Improvements

    VIDEO: Gordie Howe International Bridge Due to Open Fall 2025



     

    Read more about...

    Agricultural Equipment CNH Industrial New Holland Agriculture






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA