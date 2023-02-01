List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Newman Tractor Receives Soosan's Premium Dealer Award

Wed February 01, 2023 - Midwest Edition #3
CEG


(L-R): Greg Henry of Soosan; Meredith Newman of Newman Tractor; Jeff Crowley of Newman Tractor; and SJ Kee of Soosan. (Soosan USA photo)
(L-R): Greg Henry of Soosan; Meredith Newman of Newman Tractor; Jeff Crowley of Newman Tractor; and SJ Kee of Soosan. (Soosan USA photo)

During the Associated Equipment Distributors summit in Chicago Jan. 10 to 12, Soosan USA took the opportunity to present its 2022 Premium Dealer Award to Newman Tractor for its outstanding sales and customer support for Soosan products.

"Newman Tractor is the preeminent equipment supplier within the markets they serve," said Greg Henry, director of sales and marketing of Soosan USA. "Contractors trust Newman to provide them with quality and reliable specialized attachments such as hydraulic hammers, hydraulic boom-mounted compactors and non-impact demolition tools. Soosan is proud to partner with Newman and are pleased to recognize Newman for their commitment and accomplishments on Soosan's behalf."

"We are thrilled and humbled to receive such recognition from Soosan and extremely grateful for their long-standing support. Needless to say, such awards are a reflection of a collaborative and committed team effort and that is clearly the case at Newman Tractor. We strive to be viewed not as a supplier of parts and machines, but as a highly reliable long-term partner in the heavy equipment industry for our customers and business partners alike," said Jeff Crowley, executive vice president and COO, of Newman Tractor. "We look forward to our continued partnership with Soosan and meeting the growing demand for their groundbreaking equipment among customers nationwide."

Newman Tractor carries the full line of Soosan breakers, plate compactors, augers and non-impact attachments available at its locations in Verona and Richwood Ky.; Saint Clairsville, Ohio; and Apopka and Bartow, Fla. Newman has been serving customers for more than 40 years, offering equipment for sale and for rent. It also provides service for its brands.

For more information, visit newmantractor.com.

Soosan has 40 years of knowledge and experience in the design, manufacturing and after-sales support of rock-breaking and rock-drilling equipment. The company offers a full range of hydraulic breakers, hydraulic compactors, earth augers and non-impact demolition tools to meet every configuration, application and price point.

Soosan USA stocks spare parts, tool steel and accessories for shipment from its Chicago-based full-service facility.

For more information, visit soosanmachinery.com. CEG




Today's top stories

Crews Make Upgrades to Highway 10 in Anoka, Minn.

Twenty Tips From Veteran ConExpo-Con/AGG Attendees

Benefits of Ground Penetrating Radar Technology in Paving

Ulliman Schutte Works to Improve Water Reclamation Facility in Ohio

Demolition Begins On D.C. Pavilion to Make Way for Bezos Learning Center

John Deere Introduces New P-Tier Articulated Dump Trucks

JCB Reveals Time, Energy, Money Saving Innovations at ARA Show 2023

Missouri's Gov. Parson Calls for $860M to Widen I-70



 

Read more about...

AED (Associated Equipment Distributors) Attachments Awards Awards Business News Newman Tractor SOOSAN






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA