(L-R): Greg Henry of Soosan; Meredith Newman of Newman Tractor; Jeff Crowley of Newman Tractor; and SJ Kee of Soosan. (Soosan USA photo)

During the Associated Equipment Distributors summit in Chicago Jan. 10 to 12, Soosan USA took the opportunity to present its 2022 Premium Dealer Award to Newman Tractor for its outstanding sales and customer support for Soosan products.

"Newman Tractor is the preeminent equipment supplier within the markets they serve," said Greg Henry, director of sales and marketing of Soosan USA. "Contractors trust Newman to provide them with quality and reliable specialized attachments such as hydraulic hammers, hydraulic boom-mounted compactors and non-impact demolition tools. Soosan is proud to partner with Newman and are pleased to recognize Newman for their commitment and accomplishments on Soosan's behalf."

"We are thrilled and humbled to receive such recognition from Soosan and extremely grateful for their long-standing support. Needless to say, such awards are a reflection of a collaborative and committed team effort and that is clearly the case at Newman Tractor. We strive to be viewed not as a supplier of parts and machines, but as a highly reliable long-term partner in the heavy equipment industry for our customers and business partners alike," said Jeff Crowley, executive vice president and COO, of Newman Tractor. "We look forward to our continued partnership with Soosan and meeting the growing demand for their groundbreaking equipment among customers nationwide."

Newman Tractor carries the full line of Soosan breakers, plate compactors, augers and non-impact attachments available at its locations in Verona and Richwood Ky.; Saint Clairsville, Ohio; and Apopka and Bartow, Fla. Newman has been serving customers for more than 40 years, offering equipment for sale and for rent. It also provides service for its brands.

For more information, visit newmantractor.com.

Soosan has 40 years of knowledge and experience in the design, manufacturing and after-sales support of rock-breaking and rock-drilling equipment. The company offers a full range of hydraulic breakers, hydraulic compactors, earth augers and non-impact demolition tools to meet every configuration, application and price point.

Soosan USA stocks spare parts, tool steel and accessories for shipment from its Chicago-based full-service facility.

For more information, visit soosanmachinery.com. CEG

Today's top stories