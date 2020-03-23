NJDOT Awards $4.8M in Airport Improvement Program Grants

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

NJDOT Awards $4.8M in Airport Improvement Program Grants

Mon March 23, 2020 - Northeast Edition
NJDOT



The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced the awarding of 12 Airport Improvement Program grants totaling more than $4.8 million in state funds to support airport safety and improvement projects. These grants, which leverage federal funding and airport contributions, will support a total of $31.4 million worth of work.

"New Jersey's public-use airports are an important piece of the State's complex and diverse transportation system," NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. "General Aviation is a vital economic engine that supports more than 18,000 well-paying jobs in New Jersey and contributes $1.7 billion to the state's economy each year. Supporting these facilities through state and federal grants helps promote economic growth."

Grants are awarded through a competitive process, with an emphasis on projects designed to enhance safety, remove obstructions, rehabilitate existing facilities and equipment, and make capital improvements. Projects receiving funds this year include taxiway construction, lighting improvements, de-icing containment facility construction, and safety and security improvements at nine airports in seven counties throughout the state.

Eight grants will be funded solely through NJDOT's Transportation Trust Fund and Airport Safety Fund, with the state providing 90 percent of the eligible cost and the remaining 10 percent covered by the airport owner. Four grants will receive 90 percent funding through the Federal Aviation Administration's matching grant program, with the state and the airport owner each contributing five percent.

The Murphy Administration has invested more than $10.1 million in New Jersey's general aviation airports to date, leveraging an additional $38.2 million in federal grants and $2.9 million from airport owners, for a total of $51.2 million to support New Jersey's General Aviation Airports and aeronautics infrastructure.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Airport Construction Grant Money New Jersey New Jersey Department of Transportation NJDOT