The Biden-Harris Administration awarded $67.7 million to New Mexico for the purpose of deploying chargers in local communities and along major travel corridors while promoting American jobs and leadership in electric vehicle (EV) charging. An investment of more than 10 percent of the total funding available.

"I'm delighted to join in the announcement of nearly $68 million in new electric vehicle charging infrastructure for New Mexico," said Gov. Lujan Grisham. "In particular, the electrification of I-10 with 2 medium and heavy-weight vehicle stations will transform travel on this New Mexico highway. With local matches, these grants will result in over $84 million in infrastructure development along I-10 and the communities of Lordsburg and Vado as well as smaller investments in Santa Fe County and the Town of Taos. I want to express my thanks to President Biden for making this game-changing work possible."

The town of Taos, Santa Fe County and the New Mexico Department of Transportation will install more than 40 EV chargers statewide and two EV charging centers for medium and heavy-duty commercial EVs traveling along I-10.

"The New Mexico Department of Transportation [NMDOT] is ecstatic to receive this funding as well as establishing an important first step in improving the southwest infrastructure," said NMDOT Cabinet Secretary Ricky Serna. "This partnership and these charging stations are some of the first in the nation of their kind and will truly revolutionize electric vehicle connectivity routes not only in New Mexico, but the entire southwest region of the nation. Furthermore, the funding of projects in northern New Mexico demonstrates our state's continued commitment to connectivity statewide."

These awards are three of 47 projects in 22 states and Puerto Rico selected to receive a total of $623 million in funding to help build out an EV charging network under the U.S. Department of Transportation's Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program.

This means EV drivers in New Mexico and across the country can charge their electric vehicles where they live, work and shop.

