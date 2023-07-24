Applicants will be notified about the category in which they will be competing and then will give a live presentation to a panel of judges on Oct. 11, 2023. (AGC of California photo)

The AGC of California is now accepting submissions for its annual Construction Safety Excellence Awards (CSEA), which recognize construction companies who excel at safety performance and are committed to maintaining a safe working environment on their job sites. .

Award submissions now are open and will close on Sept. 1, 2023.

There will be numerous awards handed out at the ceremony, incuding:

Main Construction Safety Excellence Awards (CSEA)

The AGC recognizes contractors for their outstanding safety programs and are divided into divisions:

Building Heavy;

Civil;

Highway Specialty Contractor.

​The AGC of California Safety Awards Committee will compile all hours worked for each division to establish categories on a sliding scale. Applicants will then be notified about the category in which they will be competing. Applicants will give a live presentation to a panel of judges on Oct. 11, 2023.

Specialized Safety Award Categories

In addition to the Main Construction Safety Excellence Award for a company's overall safety performance, there are several Specialized Safety Award categories that showcase and highlight an individual's or team's contribution to safety in the construction industry. The Specialized Safety Award categories include:

Individual Safety Effort of Project Superintendent

AGC of California will recognize the superintendents, whose job is not primarily safety-related, but have displayed efforts in safety, improvement in safety performance, and involved others in their commitment to safety on the job in the state of California.

Safety On High Hazard Project

AGC of California will recognize projects considered high hazard. For example, projects with a multi-story structure more than 36 ft., where work occurs in engineered trenches, or where significant danger of serious injury or death can occur.

Harry Eckstein 2023 Safety Professional of Year Award

​The safety profession is made of men and women who have devoted their careers to making our workplaces safer. The winner will be honored at the AGC of California Installation & Awards Gala, in February 2024 in San Francisco. Some safety professionals go far and above the call of duty in their devotion to preserving quality of life in the workforce. Many go far above and beyond the borders of their employer, distinguishing him or her by giving back to the industry. This prestigious award exemplifies the most dedicated and innovative professionals and their active participation in the advancement of the safety management process both within their company and in the construction industry. This is an opportunity for the safety professional to be recognized by their company's senior management in nomination and by their peers in achieving this award. An application fee of $150 must accompany the nomination. (APPLY).

For questions about the AGC Construction Safety Excellence Awards Program, please contact Tresten Keys, safety and regulatory affairs manager, at [email protected].

