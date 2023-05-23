Superior Construction won several awards, including the Highway Project of the Year award for its work on the INDOT Bridge Deck Overlays project.
Nearly 60 northwest Indiana construction companies were honored for outstanding performances in safety and project excellence at the Construction Awards Banquet held in Merrillville, Ind. Construction industry firms from throughout the region greatly exceed national averages in safety performance and project outcomes, and the banquet is a celebration of those achievements.
The event is coordinated as a joint effort by the Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable (NWIBRT) and the Construction Advancement Foundation (CAF). NWIBRT's awards focus specifically on safety and CAF's awards focus on multiple areas of construction performance and project outcomes.
Awards were given to a variety of firms based on topics such as safety performance figures; jobsite innovation; collaborative efforts to improve construction; professional development; and more. Representatives of major regional firms like BP, Cleveland-Cliffs, NIPSCO, Cargill, Franciscan Health and many other leading companies were in attendance.
"At the heart of successful construction projects lies an unwavering commitment to safety. Companies in NWI continually strive to improve their safety practices, even amidst the most challenging of circumstances. We are honored to recognize and celebrate these companies, whose dedication to safety not only sets them apart but elevates the entire regional construction industry," said NWIBRT Safety Committee Chair and Cargill Health & Safety Manager, Rick A. Foor.
"It is truly inspiring to witness the ingenuity and superior craftsmanship that is consistently demonstrated in construction projects throughout our region. We take great pride in recognizing and honoring the remarkable achievements of these outstanding craftspeople and contractors. Their dedication and commitment to excellence are evident in their daily work, as they lay the foundation for the future of our communities and serve as leaders for others in the construction industry," said Dewey Pearman, executive director of CAF.
2023 NWIBRT Award Winners
Contractor of the Year
- Solid Platforms Inc. (more than 500,000 hours worked in NWI)
- Hard Rock Concrete Cutters (under 500,000 hours worked in NWI)
Company of the Year
Owner Excellence in Leadership
Innovation Award
- Cargill Inc.
- EMCOR Hyre Electric
- Fluor Constructors — Suncoke
- Thatcher Foundations Inc.
- Total Safety U.S. Inc.
Site Safety Leader of the Year (Roger Walters Memorial Award)
- David Cooper, Thatcher Foundations Inc.
Excellence Award
- Advanced Engineering Services
- AMS Industries Inc.
- Brock Industrial Services LLC
- Calumet Lumber Inc.
- Falk-PLI
- Fluor Constructors — Suncoke
- Hard Rock Concrete Cutters
- Industrial Contractors & Engineers Inc.
- Luse Contracting Group
- Meccon Industries Inc.
- Middough Inc.
- N.A. Logan Inc.
- Nooter Chicago
- One Way Safety
- Petrochem Insulation
- R.J. Mycka Inc.
- Solid Platforms Inc.
- Stevenson Crane Service Inc.
- Superior Engineering LLC
- Total Mill Services Inc.
- Valdes Architecture and Engineering
Achievement Award
- ACMS Group Inc.
- Atlas Technical Consultants
- BMWC Constructors
- Continental Electric Company Inc.
- DLZ Industrial LLC
- Griffin Contract Dewatering LLC
- K2 Industrial Services Inc.
- Superior Construction
- Total Safety U.S. Inc.
Recognition Award
- Barton Malow Company
- Central Rent-A-Crane Inc.
- EMCOR Hyre Electric
- Fluor Constructors — Cargill
- Hasse Construction Company Inc.
- Hayes Mechanical
- Meade Industries
- Morrison Construction Company
- Orbital Engineering Inc.
- Rieth-Riley Construction Co. Inc.
- Sargent Electric Company
- SEI Solutions
- Thatcher Foundations Inc.
- The Pangere Corporation
- Tonn and Blank Construction
- Tranco Industrial Services Inc.
Outstanding Crafts Persons Safety Leader Award
- David Adams, Hard Rock Concrete Cutters
- Jess Adams, DLZ Industrial
- Kurt Allison, Thatcher Foundations
- John Babe, BMWC Constructors
- Jason Bannwart, Milestone Contractors
- Mike Bilderback, Sargent Electric Company
- Steve Birchett, Morrison Construction Co.
- Jim Booker, Korellis
- Sean Burke, Barton Malow
- Kevin Carrico, Thatcher Foundations
- William Clausing, Sargent Electric Company
- Johnny Cross, Korellis
- Shaun Daly, Morrison Construction Company
- Joe Dapshis, Industrial Contractors & Engineers
- Todd Doland, Fluor Constructors
- Robert Donovan, DLZ Industrial
- Jason Fowler, ICE Scaffolding
- Tony Garwood, Fluor Constructors
- Jordan Grommet, Cargill
- Jorge Hernandez, Barton Malow
- Robin Jimenez, Fluor Constructors
- Rick Kekelik, Fluor Constructors
- Robert Matijevich, Morrison Construction Co.
- Brian Murray, DLZ Industrial
- Michael Neidow, Morrison Construction Co.
- Nate Peffers, Solid Platforms Inc.
- Jerry Ripley, Morrison Construction Company
- Jerry Russell, EMCOR Hyre Electric
- Nick Sekulowski, Fluor Constructors
- Jamie Serrano, The Pangere Corporation
- Tim Singleton, Superior Construction
- Brian Taubee, Rieth-Riley Construction
- Bill VanSchepen, Rieth-Riley Construction
- Jaime Vargas, Milestone Contractors
- Roy Walter, Sargent Electric Company
- Jason Zelenc, Industrial Contractors & Engineers
- Matt Zuzich, Hard Rock Concrete Cutters
Certificates of Appreciation
- Jim Arendas, CAF
- Rick A. Foor, Cargill
- Brian Fordon, Valdes Engineering Company
- Kaley Kostelnik, Total Safety U.S. Inc.
- Shoji Nakayama, University of Wisconsin
- Clay West, Cargill
2023 CAF Award Winners
Contractors of the Year
- Commercial Contractor of the Year: Larson-Danielson Construction Company Inc.
- Industrial Contractor of the Year: Hasse Construction Company Inc.
- Highway Contractor of the Year: Superior Construction
- Professional/Engineering Contractor of the Year: DLZ Industrial
- Specialty Contractor of the Year: Thatcher Foundations Inc.
Excellence in Professional Development
- Hasse Construction Company Inc.
Projects of the Year
- Maintenance/Service Project of the Year: ACMS Group Inc. — Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor Coke Plant
- Industrial/Capital Project of the Year: Morrison Construction Company — United States Steel Pig Iron Caster
- Commercial Project of the Year: Larson-Danielson Construction Company Inc. — Northwest Health – LaPorte
- Public Works Project of the Year: Hasse Construction Company Inc. — city of East Chicago
- Highway Project of the Year: Superior Construction — INDOT Bridge Deck Overlays
Today's top stories