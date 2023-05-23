Superior Construction won several awards, including the Highway Project of the Year award for its work on the INDOT Bridge Deck Overlays project.

Nearly 60 northwest Indiana construction companies were honored for outstanding performances in safety and project excellence at the Construction Awards Banquet held in Merrillville, Ind. Construction industry firms from throughout the region greatly exceed national averages in safety performance and project outcomes, and the banquet is a celebration of those achievements.

The event is coordinated as a joint effort by the Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable (NWIBRT) and the Construction Advancement Foundation (CAF). NWIBRT's awards focus specifically on safety and CAF's awards focus on multiple areas of construction performance and project outcomes.

Awards were given to a variety of firms based on topics such as safety performance figures; jobsite innovation; collaborative efforts to improve construction; professional development; and more. Representatives of major regional firms like BP, Cleveland-Cliffs, NIPSCO, Cargill, Franciscan Health and many other leading companies were in attendance.

"At the heart of successful construction projects lies an unwavering commitment to safety. Companies in NWI continually strive to improve their safety practices, even amidst the most challenging of circumstances. We are honored to recognize and celebrate these companies, whose dedication to safety not only sets them apart but elevates the entire regional construction industry," said NWIBRT Safety Committee Chair and Cargill Health & Safety Manager, Rick A. Foor.

"It is truly inspiring to witness the ingenuity and superior craftsmanship that is consistently demonstrated in construction projects throughout our region. We take great pride in recognizing and honoring the remarkable achievements of these outstanding craftspeople and contractors. Their dedication and commitment to excellence are evident in their daily work, as they lay the foundation for the future of our communities and serve as leaders for others in the construction industry," said Dewey Pearman, executive director of CAF.

2023 NWIBRT Award Winners

Contractor of the Year

Solid Platforms Inc. (more than 500,000 hours worked in NWI)

Hard Rock Concrete Cutters (under 500,000 hours worked in NWI)

Company of the Year

Falk PLI

Owner Excellence in Leadership

BP

Cargill

Innovation Award

Cargill Inc.

EMCOR Hyre Electric

Fluor Constructors — Suncoke

Thatcher Foundations Inc.

Total Safety U.S. Inc.

Site Safety Leader of the Year (Roger Walters Memorial Award)

David Cooper, Thatcher Foundations Inc.

Excellence Award

Advanced Engineering Services

AMS Industries Inc.

Brock Industrial Services LLC

Calumet Lumber Inc.

Falk-PLI

Fluor Constructors — Suncoke

Hard Rock Concrete Cutters

Industrial Contractors & Engineers Inc.

Luse Contracting Group

Meccon Industries Inc.

Middough Inc.

N.A. Logan Inc.

Nooter Chicago

One Way Safety

Petrochem Insulation

R.J. Mycka Inc.

Solid Platforms Inc.

Stevenson Crane Service Inc.

Superior Engineering LLC

Total Mill Services Inc.

Valdes Architecture and Engineering

Achievement Award

ACMS Group Inc.

Atlas Technical Consultants

BMWC Constructors

Continental Electric Company Inc.

DLZ Industrial LLC

Griffin Contract Dewatering LLC

K2 Industrial Services Inc.

Superior Construction

Total Safety U.S. Inc.

Recognition Award

Barton Malow Company

Central Rent-A-Crane Inc.

EMCOR Hyre Electric

Fluor Constructors — Cargill

Hasse Construction Company Inc.

Hayes Mechanical

Meade Industries

Morrison Construction Company

Orbital Engineering Inc.

Rieth-Riley Construction Co. Inc.

Sargent Electric Company

SEI Solutions

Thatcher Foundations Inc.

The Pangere Corporation

Tonn and Blank Construction

Tranco Industrial Services Inc.

Outstanding Crafts Persons Safety Leader Award

David Adams, Hard Rock Concrete Cutters

Jess Adams, DLZ Industrial

Kurt Allison, Thatcher Foundations

John Babe, BMWC Constructors

Jason Bannwart, Milestone Contractors

Mike Bilderback, Sargent Electric Company

Steve Birchett, Morrison Construction Co.

Jim Booker, Korellis

Sean Burke, Barton Malow

Kevin Carrico, Thatcher Foundations

William Clausing, Sargent Electric Company

Johnny Cross, Korellis

Shaun Daly, Morrison Construction Company

Joe Dapshis, Industrial Contractors & Engineers

Todd Doland, Fluor Constructors

Robert Donovan, DLZ Industrial

Jason Fowler, ICE Scaffolding

Tony Garwood, Fluor Constructors

Jordan Grommet, Cargill

Jorge Hernandez, Barton Malow

Robin Jimenez, Fluor Constructors

Rick Kekelik, Fluor Constructors

Robert Matijevich, Morrison Construction Co.

Brian Murray, DLZ Industrial

Michael Neidow, Morrison Construction Co.

Nate Peffers, Solid Platforms Inc.

Jerry Ripley, Morrison Construction Company

Jerry Russell, EMCOR Hyre Electric

Nick Sekulowski, Fluor Constructors

Jamie Serrano, The Pangere Corporation

Tim Singleton, Superior Construction

Brian Taubee, Rieth-Riley Construction

Bill VanSchepen, Rieth-Riley Construction

Jaime Vargas, Milestone Contractors

Roy Walter, Sargent Electric Company

Jason Zelenc, Industrial Contractors & Engineers

Matt Zuzich, Hard Rock Concrete Cutters

Certificates of Appreciation

Jim Arendas, CAF

Rick A. Foor, Cargill

Brian Fordon, Valdes Engineering Company

Kaley Kostelnik, Total Safety U.S. Inc.

Shoji Nakayama, University of Wisconsin

Clay West, Cargill

2023 CAF Award Winners

Contractors of the Year

Commercial Contractor of the Year: Larson-Danielson Construction Company Inc.

Industrial Contractor of the Year: Hasse Construction Company Inc.

Highway Contractor of the Year: Superior Construction

Professional/Engineering Contractor of the Year: DLZ Industrial

Specialty Contractor of the Year: Thatcher Foundations Inc.

Excellence in Professional Development

Hasse Construction Company Inc.

Projects of the Year

Maintenance/Service Project of the Year: ACMS Group Inc. — Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor Coke Plant

Industrial/Capital Project of the Year: Morrison Construction Company — United States Steel Pig Iron Caster

Commercial Project of the Year: Larson-Danielson Construction Company Inc. — Northwest Health – LaPorte

Public Works Project of the Year: Hasse Construction Company Inc. — city of East Chicago

Highway Project of the Year: Superior Construction — INDOT Bridge Deck Overlays

Today's top stories