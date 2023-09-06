NPK Construction Equipment Inc. has announced Tri State Truck & Equipment Inc. as its newest addition to the company's lineup of premier equipment dealers. The company will serve as the authorized dealership for NPK in Montana.

"NPK is proud to welcome Tri State Truck & Equipment into the family of NPK Dealers," said NPK Director of Sales Chris Salerno. "They exemplify what NPK looks for in our partners by distributing high quality products and providing unsurpassed service and support. The addition of Tri-State Truck & Equipment adds to our extensive dealer network and will provide Montana contractors with a local source for class leading NPK construction equipment backed by outstanding service."

Established in 1961 and headquartered in Billings, Mont., Tri State Truck & Equipment provides sales, rentals, parts and service as the authorized dealer for Volvo Construction Equipment, GOMACO, Etnyre, Broce, Mauldin, Ranco Trailers, Side Dump Industries, Eager Beaver Trailers, Terramac Track Carriers, KTEC Earthmoving Equipment, Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, Volvo Penta Engines, and Cummins Engines. Along with its branches in Belgrade and Great Falls, Mont., the company also has branch locations in Casper and Rock Springs, Wyo.

Tri State Truck & Equipment Sales Coordinator, Richie Barrett states, "We are excited to add the NPK product line to our current line of top of the industry products. The addition of NPK opens a new market for our team as well as enhances the ability to serve our current customer base by providing robust hydraulic hammers to our market. With current demand and an increase in demolition applications, we felt like it was time to find a reputable industry leader in the hammer business. NPK fits well with our lines of equipment as we are the Volvo Construction Dealer for Montana, Wyoming, and Western Nebraska. We needed a Hammer Company that would be responsive and provide excellent customer service to their dealers."

Barrett adds, "The serious commitment to product support is a huge reason why we chose NPK as this directly lines up with our business model."

NPK Construction Equipment designs, manufactures, assembles and markets a wide range of attachments for the construction, demolition and mining industries. Established in 1985 as a business partnership between Nippon Pneumatic Mfg. Co., LTD of Osaka, Japan and industry professionals based in Cleveland, Ohio, NPK has an extensive network of more than 350 distributor locations backed by a comprehensive field service force to provide the highest levels of customer support. NPK Construction Equipment has developed into an internationally recognized leader providing world class, innovative and robust hydraulic hammers, compactors, sheet pile drivers, concrete crushers, material processors, demolition shears and demolition grabs and pedestal breaker systems. NPK added Genesis Attachments to its portfolio of equipment offerings with the company's acquisition in 2019. NPK continues to grow and invest in the marketplace with building construction and expansions for increased manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

