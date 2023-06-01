NPK Construction Equipment Inc. has named Keystone Construction & Mining Equipment, a newly formed division of Harrisburg, Pa.-based Highway Equipment & Supply Company, as its new dealer serving western Pennsylvania.

"Our previous dealer for the western Pennsylvania market did a great job developing a strong base of dedicated NPK customers in that market and, while they remain our dealer for other markets, divestiture of the dealership's Pittsburgh branch created an opening in the region," said Chris Salerno, director of sales of NPK. "Although NPK doesn't typically set up a new dealer in a given market without a brick-and-mortar presence, our relationship with Highway Equipment & Supply Company, combined with its proximity to western Pennsylvania, were factors behind the decision."

Highway Equipment & Supply Company has been an authorized NPK dealer since 2005 and is consistently a top-performing dealer for the manufacturer, Salerno added.

"We have every confidence that they have the resources, manpower and expertise that will translate into outstanding performance in terms of sales, service and product support in western Pennsylvania," he said.

In addition to the central and eastern Pennsylvania territory, the move expands Highway Equipment & Supply Company/Keystone Construction & Mining Equipment's NPK area of responsibility to include the following counties: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Greene, Lawrence, Mercer, Washington and Westmoreland.

"In so many ways, NPK is the gold standard for hydraulic construction attachments," said Vince Pagano, senior vice president of Highway Equipment & Supply Company. "Certainly, it is from a product standpoint, but the organization is top-notch with the most experienced and passionate people in the industry. We're thrilled to expand our NPK distribution to the greater Pittsburgh region and to have the opportunities with the customer base in that area."

"We've already initiated the plan to get our ground game going with parts and service support, which is obviously critical and our most urgent priority," Pagano added. "With us having the product experience with NPK already in central Pennsylvania, we feel we can hit the ground running as we transition to having more of a local presence with facilities, which is under way. We couldn't be more excited."

The dealer is going to market in the greater Pittsburg area with the name, "Keystone Construction and Mining Equipment."

"We chose the name to reflect our pride in the Keystone state and our broad experience with a variety of industry segments, but we needed to separate ourselves from local operations that have trade names that are too similar to our operation in central Pennsylvania," said Pagano. "The Keystone name will help to avoid that confusion. We also want to connect the dots back to Highway Equipment & Supply Company, so that customers know that Keystone isn't some start-up. We've got over 70 years in the construction equipment business behind us, and that experience will help to launch the Keystone operation, seamlessly.

"We'll be able to connect those dots by creating a landing page to our main website and by word of mouth as we establish that name," he added. "Our Keystone logo also has some similarities to our current logo so that customers know that, again, they are dealing with an established construction equipment company."

To maintain a smooth transition and to prevent downtime for existing customers in the region, NPK, with its headquarters located in northeastern Ohio, has partnered with the newly formed Keystone Construction & Mining Equipment to provide initial backup support.

Headquartered in Harrisburg, Highway Equipment & Supply Company currently has branch locations in Brownstown (Lancaster County), Drums and Lock Haven, Pa. Established in 1944, the family-owned dealership is the authorized dealer of Volvo Construction in central Pennsylvania, as well as being a dealer of ASV, Avant, Bobcat, Blaw-Knox, Diamond Mowers, Doosan Portable Power and Gradall. The dealership's employee roster includes approximately 90 sales, service, management and administrative personnel.

NPK Construction Equipment designs, manufactures, assembles and markets a wide range of attachments for the construction, demolition and mining industries. Established in 1985 as a business partnership between Nippon Pneumatic Mfg. Co. LTD of Osaka, Japan, and industry professionals based in Cleveland, Ohio, NPK has an extensive network of more than 350 distributor locations backed by a comprehensive field service force. NPK manufactures hydraulic hammers, compactors, sheet pile drivers, concrete crushers, material processors, demolition shears and demolition grabs and pedestal breaker systems. NPK added Genesis Attachments to its portfolio of equipment offerings with the company's acquisition in 2019. CEG

Today's top stories