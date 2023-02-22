Our Main Office
Wed February 22, 2023 - National Edition
NTEA recently published its 11th annual Fleet Purchasing Outlook to assess commercial vehicle procurement plans and identify work truck industry patterns. Insights provided by fleet professionals offer perspective on how the market is changing over time in terms of size, growth rate and technology.
"The latest survey responses indicate that fleet purchasing activity will focus on deferred replacement and growth," said Chris Lyon, NTEA director of fleet relations. "These findings are consistent with expectations, as fleets continue to be challenged by the ability to obtain chassis."
NTEA gathers feedback from a wide variety of fleet professionals with authority to make commercial vehicle acquisition and specification decisions. Participants come from a wide range of fleet sizes, vehicle weight classes and vocational truck applications across the United States and Canada. Primary sectors featured in this analysis include government/municipal, construction, delivery and utility/telecom application markets.
With current survey results combined with data from previous studies, this report delivers year-over-year comparisons for benchmarking purposes and insight into the fleet perspective to help organizations develop future business strategies.
Fleets report one of their most important management priorities is to optimize operations. Continuing to reduce vehicle life cycle cost, sourcing vehicles to backfill deferred replacements, idle reduction and uptime also are key priorities. Acquisition costs and longer lead times are among the biggest challenges fleet managers are facing when purchasing new commercial vehicles.
Report findings showcase
Fleet respondents report the following:
The 2023 Fleet Purchasing Outlook is a free report download available to NTEA members. Nonmembers can purchase for $199.
For additional details and report access, visit ntea.com/fpo.
