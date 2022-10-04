List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Numerous Contractors Accept Award Honors at TXAPA's 47th Annual Meeting

Tue October 04, 2022 - West Edition #21
CEG


The Texas Asphalt Pavement Association held its 47th annual meeting September 20 to 23 at the La Cantera Resort in San Antonio.

TXAPA members, TXDOT personnel and vendor/sponsors gathered to "celebrate our successes, talk about our opportunities, learn and educate ourselves on ways to make workforce stronger and our jobs more efficient," according to Eric Schranz, president of Austin Bridge & Road and the 2022 TXAPA board of directors.

Austin Bridge & Road was recognized for the quality of its work on runway 18 at DFW Airport.

Wednesday morning the organization handed out its Texas Quality Asphalt Pavement Awards, recognizing performance on TXDOT jobs throughout the state. Several contractors also were honored for their seal coat work.

This year, the non-TXDOT project awards were moved to the organization's Managing Asphalt Pavements (MAPS) conference, which will be held in March of 2023 in Waco.

Later on Wednesday, technical breakout sessions began and the trade show portion of the event opened its doors.

Exhibitors included equipment distributors McCourt Equipment, R.B. Everett & Co and Powerscreen Texas.

Thursday marked a continuation of the trade show and several more technical sessions. Thursday evening, silent and live auctions were held to benefit TXAPA's scholarship fund. A total of $635,000 was raised.

Among the event's sponsors were equipment distributors Closner Equipment, Powerscreen Texas, ROMCO Equipment and Kirby-Smith Machinery. CEG

Austin Bridge and Road (Div. of Austin Industries) received TXAPA’s award for Complexity Paving, Dense-Graded for its work on IH-30 in Dallas County. (CEG photo)
Kevin King, executive vice president of Missouri Petroleum Products LLC, presented the Sealcoat Awards for the 2021 construction season at TXAPA’s annual meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the La Cantera Resort in San Antonio. (CEG photo)
The Region 1 award went to Missouri Petroleum Products for the paving of three roads in the Childress district office area and to Bill Thompson, TXDOT district specialist. (CEG photo)
Lipham Asphalt and Paving Company LLC and Ricky Gonzales, TXDOT district specialist, won the Sealcoat award in the Abilene district. (CEG photo)
Region 3 encompasses the Rio Grande Valley and Corpus Christi. The award went to Brannan Paving and Daniel Flores of TXDOT. (CEG photo)
The region 4 (North and Northeast Texas) award was captured by CDM Holdings LLC and TXDOT’s Cody Fuller. (CEG photo)
Clark Construction of Texas Inc. was awarded the Region 5 award, along with Steve Smith of TXDOT. Region 5 covers most of East Texas.(CEG photo)
Brannan Paving grabbed its second Sealcoat award with the Region 6 honor. Jerry Cupps of TXDOT also was recognized. (CEG photo)
Stephen Devane (L) and Jake Cernoch represented Powerscreen Texas. They answered questions about company’s crushing, screening and washing equipment that includes brands like EvoQuip, CBI, Terex Washing, Komptech and MGL, as well as the well-known Powerscreen line. (CEG photo)
TransTech Systems Inc., a Latham, N.Y. company that sells non-nuclear asphalt density testing equipment, displayed its wares to TXAPA members. John Lamond, TransTech sales manager of the western half of the United States, manned the booth. (CEG photo)
Trey Sharp (L) and Jackie Black answered attendees’ questions about Purple Wave’s no-reserve online auction service that specializes in selling heavy construction equipment. (CEG photo)
R.K. Hall Construction’s Jessica Blanton (L) and Kaitlin Baird are recent additions to the Texas Women in Asphalt organization and were on hand to represent the organization that exists to support women in all aspects of the asphalt industry. (CEG photo)
The registration desk was a busy spot throughout the event’s four-day run. (L-R): TXAPA staffers Steve Roensch, Emma Catron and Becky Schaeffer made the registration process quick and easy for attendees. (CEG photo)
R.B. Everett & Co represents the BOMAG line of paving, milling and compaction equipment at its Pasadena headquarters and Haltom City branch. Representatives of both Everett and BOMAG were on hand. (CEG photo)
McCourt Equipment customers Jared Hampton and Mark Ellis (fifth and sixth from L) of Zack Burkett Co. joined McCourt personnel (L-R) Brittany Siptak, David Zuehlke, Greg Vasut, Sam Welch, Connor McCourt and Ana Ortiz. McCourt is a distributor of aggregate production equipment throughout the state. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Anthony Wells, assistant quality control manager, and D.J. Meek, quality control manager, both of Austin Bridge & Road, accept the TXAPA award from Robert Lee, CRH Americas Materials, TXAPA Quality Asphalt Pavement awards committee chair. (CEG photo)
(CEG photo)
R.K. Hall Construction LTD’s work on SH 176 in Howard County was recognized in the Dense-Graded Full-Depth — Small category. (CEG photo)
Zack Burkett Company was honored for the quality of its work on U.S. 277 in Jones County. (CEG photo)
CSA Materials’ Reece Albert accepted the award for the Dense-Graded Mixes Divisiion, Full Depth Medium category, for work on Business Interstate 20, Midland County (TxDOT Odessa District). (CEG photo)
In the Complexity Paving Specialty Mix category, the award went to Gulf Coast — a CRH Company — for the paving project on SH-6 in Harris County. (CEG photo)
Jagoe-Public Company of Denton won in the Specialty Mix Overlay Small category for paving work on U.S. 287 in Montague County. (CEG photo)
Its work on SH 45 in Travis County won Lone Star Paving the award for Specialty Mix Overlay — Large. (CEG photo)
Century Asphalt and Texas Materials Group Inc. were both recognized for their work on U.S. 290 in Bastrop County. The Category was Specialty Mix Full Depth — Large. (CEG photo)
Work on FM 1408 in Jasper County earned Gulf Coast — a CRH Company — the award for Dense-Graded Overlay — Small. (CEG photo)
A second Dense-Graded Overlay — Small award went to Texas Materials Inc. for work on SH 16 in Llano County. (CEG photo)
Longview Asphalt Inc. and Madden Contracting Company LLC were both honored for the work on U.S. 96 in San Augustine County. (CEG photo)
Amarillo’s J. Lee Milligan Inc. won for the paving of SH 70 in Roberts County. (CEG photo)




