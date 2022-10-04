The Texas Asphalt Pavement Association held its 47th annual meeting September 20 to 23 at the La Cantera Resort in San Antonio.

TXAPA members, TXDOT personnel and vendor/sponsors gathered to "celebrate our successes, talk about our opportunities, learn and educate ourselves on ways to make workforce stronger and our jobs more efficient," according to Eric Schranz, president of Austin Bridge & Road and the 2022 TXAPA board of directors.

Austin Bridge & Road was recognized for the quality of its work on runway 18 at DFW Airport.

Wednesday morning the organization handed out its Texas Quality Asphalt Pavement Awards, recognizing performance on TXDOT jobs throughout the state. Several contractors also were honored for their seal coat work.

This year, the non-TXDOT project awards were moved to the organization's Managing Asphalt Pavements (MAPS) conference, which will be held in March of 2023 in Waco.

Later on Wednesday, technical breakout sessions began and the trade show portion of the event opened its doors.

Exhibitors included equipment distributors McCourt Equipment, R.B. Everett & Co and Powerscreen Texas.

Thursday marked a continuation of the trade show and several more technical sessions. Thursday evening, silent and live auctions were held to benefit TXAPA's scholarship fund. A total of $635,000 was raised.

Among the event's sponsors were equipment distributors Closner Equipment, Powerscreen Texas, ROMCO Equipment and Kirby-Smith Machinery. CEG

Today's top stories