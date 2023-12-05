List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    OAIMA Celebrates 105 Years of Mining Industry Advocacy

    Tue December 05, 2023 - Midwest Edition #25
    CEG


    The Ohio Aggregates and Industrial Minerals Association (OAIMA) held its Annual Conference at the Hilton at Easton in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 16 to 17, 2023.

    Celebrating 105 years of advocacy for the industry, OAIMA — established in 1918 — is Ohio's trade association representing the state's mining operations (except coal) and those allied with the field. Members are involved with commodities such as construction materials — both natural and manmade; sand; gravel; slag; crushed limestone; dolomite; sandstone; salt; clay; shale; gypsum; industrial sand; building stone; lime; cement; and recycled concrete.

    On the first day of the event, industry professionals had an opportunity to attend information and educations sessions with updates and announcements including Ohio Speaker of the House Jason Stephens. The day concluded with a live auction with Gary Seybold, auctioneer/ vice president of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

    The second day featured the awards brunch, featuring the reclamation and pride award. Other awards included achievement awards scholarships, the 8th annual safety awards and the 5th annual aggregate trucker/transportation awards.

    The trade show featured tabletop displays of more than 70 industry representatives from local equipment dealers, national manufacturers and product and service providers to discuss the latest innovations in equipment and products.

    OAIMA has more than 200 members and supports the producers, suppliers, equipment and service providers of aggregates, industrial minerals, and construction materials across the state of Ohio. CEG

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

    (L-R) are Chad Doll, OAIMA board president (National Lime and Stone Co.); Franz Peters, OAIMA board member (Martin Marietta); Ben McCament, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, chief mineral resources management; Jennifer Woodman, assistant chief ODNR/MRM; Pat Jacomet, OAIMA executive director; Mary Mertz, director Ohio Department of Natural Resources; Ben Kotkowski, OAIMA second vice president (Lakeside Sand & Gravel); and Chris Nawalaniec, associate board member (Stedman Machine Co.). (CEG photo)
    NPK’s Ken Scala (L) and Ben Moscowitz showcase the company’s pedestal boom systems. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Craig Kaser, Damon Daugherty, Jason Spencer and Matt Behm, sales representatives of Maverick Equipment, were ready to discuss the lineup of aggregate processing equipment and products designed to make the recycling process more efficient. (CEG photo)
    Pat Jacomet, OAIMA executive director, addresses attendees at the conference and presents award winners at the awards brunch. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Linda Meier of Ohio CAT with OAIMA’s Aline George and Dawn Hoover welcomed attendees to the awards brunch. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Mike Blumenauer, Dan Fugate and Cody Morr of Stone Products shared information about the company’s equipment. (CEG photo)
    More than 600 were in attendance at the show, making it one of the largest to date. (CEG photo)
    Brian Barger of Eastman and Smith attorneys speaks at one of the sessions. Barger said, “The association has been very successful with commitment to do the right thing with persevere and patience.” (CEG photo)
    Matt Carle discussed transportation bill zoning issues and permitting at one of the sessions at the show. (CEG photo)
    Columbus Equipment Company’s Joshua Lovett (L) and Jesse Garber present their range of equipment lines for aggregate applications. (CEG photo)




