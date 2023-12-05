The Ohio Aggregates and Industrial Minerals Association (OAIMA) held its Annual Conference at the Hilton at Easton in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 16 to 17, 2023.

Celebrating 105 years of advocacy for the industry, OAIMA — established in 1918 — is Ohio's trade association representing the state's mining operations (except coal) and those allied with the field. Members are involved with commodities such as construction materials — both natural and manmade; sand; gravel; slag; crushed limestone; dolomite; sandstone; salt; clay; shale; gypsum; industrial sand; building stone; lime; cement; and recycled concrete.

On the first day of the event, industry professionals had an opportunity to attend information and educations sessions with updates and announcements including Ohio Speaker of the House Jason Stephens. The day concluded with a live auction with Gary Seybold, auctioneer/ vice president of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

The second day featured the awards brunch, featuring the reclamation and pride award. Other awards included achievement awards scholarships, the 8th annual safety awards and the 5th annual aggregate trucker/transportation awards.

The trade show featured tabletop displays of more than 70 industry representatives from local equipment dealers, national manufacturers and product and service providers to discuss the latest innovations in equipment and products.

OAIMA has more than 200 members and supports the producers, suppliers, equipment and service providers of aggregates, industrial minerals, and construction materials across the state of Ohio. CEG

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

