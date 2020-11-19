Off-Board Rapid Charger to Suit All JCB E-Tech Machines

The unit can recharge the 19C-1E electric mini excavator from zero charge to full in just 2.5 hours, allowing for quick turnaround and boosting productivity potential.

JCB has developed a new rapid universal charger, compatible with current and future E-TECH electric models.

Working with machine electrical systems from 48V to 96V and above, the JCB universal charger offers customers a future-proofed off-board rapid-charging solution, to allow extended working capability with battery electric construction and industrial machinery, according to the manufacturer.

All JCB E-TECH equipment is supplied from the factory with a standard built-in charger and rapid charger preparation, allowing customers to simply and quickly cap off the charge and return to work. The charger unit, which is available through JCB dealers and JCB Parts, can be easily installed at any site offering 480V three-phase electrical supply.

By offering a universal charger, rather than chargers dedicated to each product line, JCB is delivering a single rapid-charge solution, which can be used across a fleet of machines on site or in the yard. The unit can recharge the 19C-1E electric mini excavator from zero charge to full in just 2.5 hours, allowing for quick turnaround and boosting productivity potential, the manufacturer said.

The JCB universal charger requires a standard 480V three-phase electrical supply and comes with both four and five-pin connectors, to suit site power provision across Europe. It also will be offered in the North American market and across the world.

For more information, visit www.jcb.com.