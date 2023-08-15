List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Ohio Gov. Announces Investments for Silicon Heartland Projects

    Tue August 15, 2023 - Midwest Edition #17
    Office of Gov. Mike DeWine


    Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) on July 17 announced $90 million for transportation investments in the area surrounding Intel's future campus, known as the Silicon Heartland. This is the latest in a long list of funding commitments and investments in this region.

    The bulk of the investment, $66 million, will fund projects on local roadways in Delaware, Franklin and Licking counties. This investment includes reconstructing roadways; improving the safety and efficiency of intersections; and making sure the local roadway network has the capacity to address the demands of this rapidly growing area of Ohio.

    "Much like everything we do in Ohio, economic development is a team sport. We are committed to working together with our local government partners to make sure we're all meeting not only the demands of today, but tomorrow as well," said DeWine.

    The remaining $24 million will be used by ODOT to advance projects that create safer intersections and expand key corridors in this rapidly growing area of Ohio.

    "Our team has worked diligently to evaluate our existing system and speed up plans for growth," said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. "These new projects are a direct result of local feedback, but our efforts don't end here. We'll continue working with our local partners to evaluate the transportation needs throughout the region."

    Soon after Intel announced its plan to spend $20 billion to construct two manufacturing facilities in Licking County, Gov. DeWine directed ODOT to accelerate a project to add a third lane in each direction to State Route 161 between Interstate 270 and U.S. Route 62 to support the increase in traffic expected along the corridor. That project is under way.

    "Infrastructure is the backbone of economic development and has a cascading effect leading to increased productivity, job creation, and improved quality of life for residents," said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. "Investment in infrastructure is vital for promoting long-term economic growth and prosperity."

    In all, the state of Ohio is committed to ensuring the transportation system can handle the explosion of growth and development in the area.




    Read more about...

    Infrastructure Intel Ohio Ohio Department of Transportation






