Tue August 16, 2022 - Midwest Edition #17
The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission will invest up to $233 million on toll road modernization, mainline pavement replacement, resurfacing, bridge and other projects in 2022.
As the nine-month construction season is under way, it's an opportunity to remind motorists about driving safely in and around work zones along the 241-mi. Ohio Turnpike or any other roadway under construction.
Construction of the new mainline Westgate Toll Plaza at milepost 3.6 in Edon (Williams County) and the new mainline Toll Plaza at milepost 211 in Newton Falls (Trumbull County) are part of the Ohio Turnpike's new Toll Collection System (TCS), which will modernize and improve the turnpike experience for both passenger car and commercial truck customers.
The new mainline Toll Plaza at milepost 49 in Swanton, Ohio (Fulton/Lucas counties), which was completed in 2021, is currently being used to test components of the new system. The existing mainline Eastgate Toll Plaza in New Springfield at milepost 239 (Mahoning County) will be renovated to function like the three new mainline toll plazas.
The new construction of Toll Plaza 211 and the toll booth renovations at Toll Plaza 239 will be performed by A.P. O'Horo Company of Youngstown, Ohio. Construction of the new Westgate Toll Plaza at milepost 3.6 will be performed by Action Contractors LLC of Bedford, Ohio.
In addition to the new toll plazas on the mainline, Toll Plaza 64 (Wood County) and Toll Plaza 152 (Lorain County) will both be expanded by the construction of concrete toll islands, toll booths and canopies and other structural work to relieve congestion during periods of high traffic volume.
Mosser Construction Inc. of Fremont, Ohio, will perform the work at Toll Plaza 64 at a cost of $3.8 million; and Action Contractors will perform the work at Toll Plaza 152 at a cost of $2.8 million. The work includes electrical, communications and HVAC/mechanical improvements, and related work for the new and existing toll booths, dynamic message signs and TCS integration work.
Twenty interchanges, from Toll Plaza 52 to Toll Plaza 209 (Lucas, Wood, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Summit, Portage and Trumbull counties), will be upgraded with new tolling equipment, which includes the installation of all new electronic hardware, such as automated toll payment machines, cameras and cabinets to encase computers, as well as additional electrical and structural work for TCS integration.
Regent Electric Inc. of Toledo, Ohio, and Yates Electric Inc. of Aliquippa, Pa., will perform the work from April 25, 2022, through February 2023, which also includes minor pavement repairs in the toll lanes following the removal of underground electronic devices and sensors that were used to classify and weigh vehicles. The project will cost more than $10 million, which includes contractor costs and administration, inspection and testing fees.
Conduent State and Local Solutions Inc. of Germantown, Md., was awarded the contract for the purchase, implementation and testing of the hardware and software to modernize the toll collection system (TCS), including the installation of the ATR and WIM systems equipment. The new technology will enable gateless low-speed conventional lanes and highway-speed open road tolling. The project began in 2021 and is expected to be completed in spring 2023.
Williams County: Pavement Replacement, New Ramps and Construction of a New Toll Plaza Site — Construction from April 2022 to December 2022 includes full-depth excavation and pavement replacement on the eastbound lanes from milepost 2.9 to 7.26, and new ramps to the new mainline Westgate Toll Plaza at milepost 3.6.
The project will reduce travel in the eastbound direction to one lane while maintaining two lanes westbound in a bi-directional work zone on the westbound side. Construction on the westbound side was completed in 2021.
In 2023, pavement will be replaced from the Ohio/Indiana border to milepost 2.9, which includes the demolition of the current Westgate Toll Plaza.
The Beaver Excavating Company of Canton, Ohio, was awarded a $67.6 million contract in 2020 to complete the three-year project, which also includes the construction of new open road E-ZPass tolling lanes.
Trumbull County: Pavement Replacement, New Ramps and Construction of a New Toll Plaza Site — Construction from March 2022 to December 2022 includes full-depth excavation and pavement replacement in the eastbound right and left lanes and outside shoulder from milepost 208.17 to milepost 212.76, and new ramps to the new mainline Toll Plaza 211.
The project will maintain traffic in two lanes in both directions utilizing contra-flow in the westbound direction. Construction on the westbound side was completed in 2021.
The Shelly Company of Twinsburg, Ohio, was awarded a $45.7 million contract in 2020 to complete the two-year project, which also includes the construction of new open road E-ZPass tolling lanes.
Mahoning County: Pavement Replacement, New Ramps and Renovation of the Current Toll Plaza Site — Construction from April 2022 to December 2022 includes full-depth excavation and pavement replacement on the westbound side from milepost 241.25 to milepost 236.34, and new ramps to the renovated Eastgate Toll Plaza at milepost 239, which will process tolls on the westbound side when the new Toll Collection System goes live in spring 2023.
This project will maintain two lanes of traffic eastbound into the mainline Eastgate Toll Plaza 239 and reduce westbound travel out of the toll plaza to one lane in a bi-directional work zone. Construction on the eastbound side was completed in 2021.
Shelly & Sands Inc. of North Jackson, Ohio, was awarded a $39.9 million contract in 2020 to complete the three-year project, which also includes the construction of new open road E-ZPass tolling lanes.