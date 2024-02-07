List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Oregon Ranks Fourth in Transportation Funding

    Wed February 07, 2024 - West Edition #3
    Oregon Department of Transportation


    Photo courtesy of Oregon Department of Tranportation
      (Photo courtesy of Oregon Department of Tranportation)   (Photo courtesy of Oregon Department of Tranportation)

    Oregon is ranked 4th in the nation for transportation policies and funding that improve equity, public health and climate change outcomes, according to a report published last month by the Natural Resources Defense Council.

    The report assessed states on several metrics to create a final scorecard ranking out of 100 possible points. The metrics included state planning for climate and equity, vehicle electrification, expansion of transportation choices, system maintenance, and procurement.

    "We're proud of our ranking and what we've accomplished so far with our federal and state partners," said Susan Peithman, ODOT Climate Office interim director. "There is much more work to be done, and we'll keep pushing to realize our vision of a clean, safe and equitable transportation system."

    The report's authors cite the recent historic federal investments in transportation infrastructure for spurring their interest in state transportation policy and spending.

    Photo courtesy of Oregon Department of Tranportation

    In 2021, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocated $1.2 billion in additional transportation funding for Oregon over the next few years. About $800 million of that funding is directed to specific purposes.

    The remaining $412 million is flexible funding. Last year the Oregon Transportation Commission directed the flexible funding be spent in ways that will make Oregon's roads, streets and walkways safer and easier to use.

    In 2021 the commission approved $255 million in federal funding for active and public transportation for ODOT's 2024-27 budget cycle. The nearly $100 million increase from the previous cycle doubled funding for these modes.

    Both investment decisions contributed to Orgon's high ranking in the report.

    Outside of federal funding decisions ODOT and partners are continuing work to reduce emissions from transportation by cleaning up each mile driven, and reducing how often and how far people drive.

    Oregon is projected to make the strongest progress in cleaning up each mile driven. Recent regulations on emissions from cars, trucks and SUVs — and a shift to electric vehicles — will yield the biggest reduction.

    Reducing how far and how often people drive has the most room for improvement. Oregon can make progress here by investing in active modes like walking, rolling and biking; improving transit services; pricing the transportation system; and enacting land use policies to support shorter trips.

    We're tracking our emissions reduction progress on our transportation emissions website. Our data says by 2050, emissions from transportation will be 60% lower than they were in 1990.

    Top 10 States

    California, 87 points

    Massachusetts, 69 points

    Vermont, 68 points

    Oregon, 64 points

    Washington, 63 points

    New York, 61 points

    Colorado, 57 points

    New Jersey, 53 points

    Connecticut, 53 points

    Minnesota, 53 points




    Today's top stories

    Vegas Hosts World of Concrete 2024

    Granite Works in Tight Spaces On Mountain Range

    Cat Medium Dozers Receive Technology Package Upgrades

    ABC: Half of State Construction Unemployment Rates Down in December 2023 From a Year Prior

    How To Choose the Right Excavator for Your Job Site

    ASCE Announces 2024 Outstanding Projects, Leaders Award Winners

    Demolition of a 214-Year-Old Church in Connecticut Followed a Sudden Steeple Collapse

    Bill to Ban Natural Gas Lines Passes in Washington State House



     

    Read more about...

    Oregon PACIFIC NORTHWEST transportation






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA