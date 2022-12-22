Our Main Office
Thu December 22, 2022 - Northeast Edition
As Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's time in office nears its conclusion on Jan. 5, one of his last official acts is in support of clean energy, a topic that has been a top priority for his administration.
Specifically, Baker announced $180 million in grants on Dec. 20 to the Offshore Wind Ports Challenge to buttress development of wind power in the state's ocean waters, according to WCVB-TV in Boston.
Baker, along with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and state Energy Secretary Bethany Card, unveiled the funding recipients inside the Technology Testing Center Large Blade Facility in Charlestown.
The Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge is a competitive funding opportunity that began earlier in 2022 to expand and develop port infrastructure at three key harbors along the Massachusetts coast: New Bedford, Somerset and Salem.
"The 2050 decarbonization roadmap makes offshore wind a centerpiece of our approach to achieve net zero," Card said.
The grant money from the Baker administration will go to a variety of firms that are working on the infrastructure to make Massachusetts' clean energy goals a reality.
"My project is taking 29 acres on the New Bedford waterfront [and demolishing] an old power plant, the smokestack, and four above-ground storage tanks that held over eight million gallons of fuel," explained Andrew Saunders, president of New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal, "and turn it into a staging area [for] the blades, the towers, the nacelles and people that have to go offshore and actually do the construction."
Shoreline Marine Terminal, another company based in New Bedford, works to support infrastructure for commercial fishing, according to its owner, Michael Quinn, who explained that his firm is "trying to tie that into the offshore wind industry now, as well, so we'll have a commercial shipyard that will be supporting 90-ft.-long commercial fishing vessels, tugboats, and offshore crew transfer vessels."
Jennifer Daloisio, CEO of the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC), a state economic development agency dedicated to growing its clean energy sector, told WCVB-TV that the $180 million in new funding is a critical investment in offshore wind ports infrastructure.
"These projects will each serve an important role in the offshore wind supply chain that will help prepare Massachusetts for a future powered by wind," she said. "Significantly, that future also brings high value jobs, a more inclusive workforce, a broader adoption of innovative clean energy solutions, and a growing future for this industry."
The following is a list of the Offshore Wind Ports Challenge projects and the funding amounts announced by Baker's office Dec. 21: