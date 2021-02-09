PacWest Machinery has announced the opening of its newest branch in Pasco, Wash. Located at 1249 North California Ave., this new 14,000 sq.-ft. facility sits on five acres and includes a 6-bay drive-through service center, an open sales office and a secured parts warehouse. PacWest Machinery is proud to expand and support this rapidly growing region with full parts, service, sales and rental support for Volvo and the company's other leading brands of construction equipment.

"We are investing heavily to support the increasing expectations of our customers," said Jolene Logue, president of PacWest Machinery. Scott Upton, the company's general manager of Inland Empire operations, added "With the continued growth we've seen in construction projects and related industries in central Washington and Oregon, this expansion will give us more ways to support our customers. With the new branch, our PacWest team will deliver even higher levels of service."

PacWest Machinery has responsibility for the sales, rental and support in the Pacific Northwest for the full line-up of Volvo's construction equipment plus other quality manufacturers including Metso Minerals, GOMACO, Etnyre, Tymco, Yanmar, Takeuchi and others. PacWest Machinery now provides equipment and aftermarket services from five facilities located in Seattle, Spokane and Pasco, Washington, and Portland and Eugene, Oregon, plus critical support from an extensive mobile service fleet. PacWest Machinery is owned by the Joshua Green Corporation and company management.

Along with the service capabilities, the new facility will allow for more equipment and parts to be readily available for customers in between the Seattle, Spokane and Portland markets. The Pasco branch, which is accessible from WA-397 and is right off highway US-12, will allow easy freeway access for efficient machine, attachment and parts pick-up and delivery.

"We are excited to see PacWest Machinery invest in the infrastructure necessary to deliver exceptional customer support," said Stephen Roy, president of Volvo CE Region Americas. "As Volvo grows its business in North America, investments like this are critical to providing customers with unique solutions and ensuring they enjoy the highest machine uptimes in the industry. We're confident that with this new facility, PacWest will continue to deliver the premium experience customers expect."

