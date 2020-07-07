--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Paladin Launches FD60 High-Flow Forestry Disk Mulcher

Tue July 07, 2020 - National Edition
Paladin



Stanley Infrastructure, a partner for industrial tools and attachments, announced that Paladin is offering a new high-flow forestry disk mulcher, the FD60. The skid steer attachment accomplishes felling, mulching and stump-grinding in a quick, one-step process.

The FD60 maximizes up-time, minimizes service intervals and withstands aggressive use in various conditions. Its design reduces jamming risk and increases productivity at the job site, with a wide-angle intake and efficient drive system that rapidly recovers speed for maximum uptime, according to the manufacturer.

Equipped with a MulchPower gauge, operators can see when maximum rotational energy is stored in the disk to hit trees with full strength capacity.

Designed to keep teeth sharp over time and provide maximum tool life, the FD60 comes with a reinforced debris shovel that gets under trees and logs, keeping edge teeth out of the dirt. One hundred percent QUADCO teeth offer enhanced cutting performance and simple service, with identical teeth on top, bottom, edge and interior cutting surfaces, while the balanced 100 percent solid machined QUADCO Disk integrates seamlessly into the hydraulics.

Aggressive and durable hydraulics offer premium performance features, including:

  • Protection from unintentional debris damage like old fence wires, keeps components safe and instills operator confidence.
  • Zero-maintenance bearing housing that never needs to be greased.
  • Smooth ride from matched and balanced components.

"In conversation with our customers, we heard a lot of frustrations about jamming slowing them down and making their workdays unpredictable," said Justin Perkins, senior product manager at Stanley Infrastructure.

"We have solved this problem with the FD60, a seamless combination of sharp teeth, great hydraulics, and tons of power."

For more information, visit www.paladinattachments.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.


