Papé Machinery Agriculture & Turf Acquires Valley Truck & Tractor

Mon December 20, 2021 - West Edition
Pape Machinery


Papé Machinery Agriculture & Turf has completed the asset purchase of Valley Truck & Tractor, a nine-store John Deere dealership with locations in Chico, Colusa, Dixon, Elk Grove, Gridley, Robbins, Willow, Woodland and Yuba City in Northern California's Sacramento Valley. No terms of the transaction will be announced.

"We welcome our new customers and employee members to Papé," said Ryan Papé, president of Papé Machinery Agriculture & Turf. "All of us with Papé are dedicated to earning our customer's business every day with consistent, quality customer service that maximizes their uptime 24/7."

Papé Machinery Agriculture & Turf, an authorized dealer of the full-line of John Deere agriculture and turf equipment, now serves customers from 44 locations strategically located in California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

Papé Machinery Agriculture & Turf also offers its customers an expansive network of locations throughout the western United States that can meet their capital equipment sales, rental and service needs through Papé Machinery Construction & Forestry, Papé Material Handling, Papé Kenworth, Ditch Witch West, A Papé Company, and Engineered Products, A Papé Company.

For more information,visit https://agriculture.papemachinery.com/

For more information,visit https://agriculture.papemachinery.com/




