Renderings detail the initial conceptual areas of focus for future development in creating a unique destination to live, work and play in a community that supports tomorrow’s healthcare advances, drives economic growth and inclusion, and provides a new welcoming and accessible urban environment. (Henry Ford Health rendering)

A sweeping community development sponsored by Henry Ford Health, Tom Gores and the Detroit Pistons and Michigan State University intends to invest $2.5 billion over the next decade to turn Detroit's New Center neighborhood into a vibrant, walkable community with residential, commercial, retail, recreational and health care components.

The development will be anchored by a reimagined Henry Ford Health academic healthcare campus, the highlight of which is a major expansion of Henry Ford Hospital including a brand new more than 1million-sq.-ft. facility and patient tower. It also includes a new medical research facility for Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University Health Sciences, part of Henry Ford Health's 30-year partnership with Michigan State University.

The plan includes a significant expansion of the partnership between Henry Ford Health, Gores and the Detroit Pistons, who joined on a $137 million facility in 2019 that relocated the Pistons franchise back to Detroit and into the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center and Center for Athletic Medicine on Second Avenue adjacent to New Center.

"When we acquired the Pistons more than a decade ago, our vision was larger than simply owning an NBA basketball franchise," Gores said. "I viewed this from the start as a ‘community asset' that was uniquely positioned to participate in the continuing reinvention of Detroit and to be impactful in the lives of its residents.

"Our plan in Detroit has focused on bringing people and organizations together and creating meaningful partnerships that accelerate growth, create opportunity and contribute to the revitalization of the city," he said. "We are uniquely positioned and fortunate to have our partners at Henry Ford Health support the reimagination of our shared neighborhood, which will create jobs and housing for a new generation of Detroiters."

Gores praised the Henry Ford Health team, notably Robert G. Riney, president and CEO.

"Bob is a passionate leader who has devoted his career to serving the health of the Detroit community, and I look forward to working together to bring our shared vision to reality," said Gores.

Riney said the power of partnership is vital in redefining and rebuilding neighborhoods across Detroit.

"The reimagination of our healthcare campus in Detroit has been a long-held vision for us and we've taken exceptional pride in challenging ourselves — a quest to discover what's truly possible alongside our partners," Riney said.

According to Riney, the hospital component alone will represent the largest single healthcare investment in the city of Detroit in the health system's history.

"Like all major U.S. cities, our great city of Detroit deserves a premier academic medical center and destination for the most advanced care, research and education," Riney said. "As an anchor institution that's been committed to building strong, healthy communities for more than a century, we know we can deliver on that promise – to double down on our commitment to being relentless advocates for those we serve.

City of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan praised the vision and investment of three like-minded institutions focused on the impacting the community and driving economic growth.

"Detroit is seeing more investment, construction and job growth than it has in a half century and today's announcement of this $2.5 billion development takes things to a new level," said Duggan. "This partnership between Henry Ford Health, the Pistons and Michigan State University represents an incredible investment in our city. Detroiters will have not only a new hospital and medical research facility, but also more opportunities to live, work and play, right here in this neighborhood."

Vibrant, Thriving Unified Campus

The joint research facility will be located within the proposed development area. A multi-phase, multi-year vision, the plan preserves the neighborhood's rich history while infusing innovative solutions to address the future of health care in Detroit and extends throughout the West Grand Boulevard corridor and Henry Ford Health and the Detroit Pistons' New Center footprint. Plans include:

Residential development with market-rate and affordable housing, which will include the eventual transformation of the current One Ford Place building

Publicly accessible retail space and possibly a hotel

A multi-story parking deck

Centralized community park and green space areas with outside basketball courts across Amsterdam Street to the south of the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center

The proposed site advancements will provide continued expansion of New Center into a vibrant and dynamic urban neighborhood, increasing lifestyle and entertainment amenities while creating programmable opportunities for both organizations and Detroiters alike.

