PC Construction Makes $52K Donation to Vermont United Way

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

PC Construction Makes $52K Donation to Vermont United Way

Thu February 13, 2020 - Northeast Edition #4
PC Construction


(L-R): Cari Kelley, Community Campaign Manager, United Way; Jay Fayette, President & CEO, PC Construction; Ermina Bolic, Operations Assistant, PC Construction; Jesse Bridges, Chief Executive Officer, United Way. (PC Construction photo)
(L-R): Cari Kelley, Community Campaign Manager, United Way; Jay Fayette, President & CEO, PC Construction; Ermina Bolic, Operations Assistant, PC Construction; Jesse Bridges, Chief Executive Officer, United Way. (PC Construction photo)

The employee-owners of PC Construction announced that the company raised $52,682 for United Way of Northwest Vermont's annual campaign.

This year marked PC Construction's 54th annual United Way campaign. In the 1966 inaugural year, the company donated a total of $213 to the organization. This year, the enthusiasm and energy of PC's employee-owners surpassed prior giving and each of those contributions was doubled by a 100 percent corporate match.

"The United Way has always held a special place in the heart of this company," said Jay Fayette, president and CEO of PC Construction. "As an organization, they have a prolific and profound impact throughout our region. In 2019 alone, they invested more than $4 million in our communities, offering services such as transportation for people with disabilities, access to substance use disorder programs, and volunteer and mentorship programs. They also sponsor Vermont 2-1-1, the live, one-on-one referral helpline that connects vulnerable citizens with available human services resources. We are proud to support all of these critical initiatives."

Added Ermina Bolic, operations assistant: "PC and its employee-owners have a longstanding tradition of giving back because ‘building strong communities' is an effort much bigger than the structures we create. As employee-owners, each of us has a responsibility to contribute to that mission. The annual United Way giving campaign is a perfect example of that."



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

PC Construction Philanthropy United Way Vermont