Peak JCB, a local construction equipment dealership in Utah, expands its presence with a new facility in West Valley City, Utah.

This strategic relocation marks a significant milestone for Peak JCB as it strengthens its commitment to providing products and services to customers in the region.

The new facility, conveniently located in West Valley City, will be equipped with infrastructure, technology and a dedicated team of support, service and sales experts.

This relocation allows Peak JCB to enhance its local presence and provide even greater support to construction professionals, contractors and businesses in the area.

The new West Valley City location will offer an extensive inventory of Peak JCB's industry-leading JCB construction machinery, enhanced service and support and will be the premier destination for testing and demoing the latest and greatest JCB equipment and attachments.

Located in a prime area of Salt Lake City, the new Peak JCB location offers convenient access and ample parking to facilitate seamless interactions with customers. With its strategic positioning, the facility aims to provide a hassle-free experience for all visitors.

Peak JCB's new location in West Valley City is part of the company's broader growth strategy to better serve customers and meet the increasing demands of the construction industry. The expansion is a testament to Peak JCB's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, innovation and excellence.

"Our family business is very excited to begin construction on the first stand-alone JCB facility in the state of Utah," said Tim Pugh, Peak JCB president. "This investment is possible because of our wonderful partnership with JCB, the relationships we have with our equipment customers, and the hard work from our Peak JCB employees. We can't wait for this new facility to open,"

About Peak JCB

Peak JCB is a globally recognized leader in the manufacturing and distribution of construction machinery. With a rich heritage spanning several decades, Peak JCB is committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower construction professionals to excel in their work. From excavators and loaders to telehandlers and beyond, Peak JCB's product range is renowned for its performance, durability, and reliability.

For more information about the new Peak JCB location in Salt Lake City and the range of construction machinery and services offered, visit www.peakjcb.com.

