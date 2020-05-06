PennDOT Resumes Work on Bridges Over I-95 in Chester

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction resumed May 5 on the project to rehabilitate eight bridges over Interstate 95 and CSX Railroad in the City of Chester, Delaware County.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site, special signage and relevant training.

Beginning, Monday, May 18, through Friday, June 26, the ramp from Chestnut Street to northbound I-95 will be closed and detoured 24/7 for sign structure installation.

Under this $28.6 million improvement project, PennDOT is rehabilitating the multi-span, steel girder bridges on Potter Street, Madison Street, Upland Street, Melrose Avenue, Chestnut Street, Edgmont Avenue, and the Crosby Street and Walnut Street pedestrian structures. The contractor is also improving the I-95 south exit ramp at Chestnut Street.

PennDOT owns the Edgmont Avenue and Madison Street bridges, and the city of Chester owns the remaining six structures.

In addition to the bridge and ramp improvements, PennDOT's contractor is repairing Chestnut Street and Morton Avenue from 12th Street to 4th Street; reconstructing curbs and sidewalks; milling and resurfacing the streets; installing a new traffic signal at Chestnut Street and Morton Avenue; upgrading the traffic signal at Morton Avenue and 7th Street; and reconstructing Morton Avenue from 7th Street to 4th Street to lower the road under the Amtrak overpass to increase vertical clearance.

South State Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J., is the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to finish this summer.