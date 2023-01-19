Eiseman Construction Owner Melissa Eiseman. (Photo courtesy of Eiseman)

Eastern Pennsylvania's Eiseman Construction, a roofing and exterior remodeling contractor, announced Jan. 13 that it is expanding its dedication to sustainable business operations by partnering with Revolution Recovery, a nearby construction recycling services company, to recover and reuse cedar shingles removed from recent construction projects.

The company's arrangement with Revolution Recovery enables Eiseman to keep old shingles from re-roofing projects out of area landfills.

"We are committed to creating sustainable practices in our construction work," said Melissa Eiseman, owner of the Bucks County construction firm. "It is important to us to ensure that materials from our clients' original cedar roofing are put to good use, whenever possible."

Revolution Recovery provides recycling services in Philadelphia, Delaware and the Lehigh Valley.

The company's Jamie Wybar said Revolution Recovery is excited to work with Eiseman and looks forward to developing and expanding partnerships with other construction companies throughout the region. The recycler takes in about 1,500 tons of construction and manufacturing waste each day at its locations in Allentown, Philadelphia and New Castle, Del.

"A huge amount of construction and development is going on in the Philadelphia area, and the suburbs, and doing it as responsibly as possible is important," he explained. "More than half of the materials that we bring into our yards to sort ultimately are able to be diverted from landfills, which is a win for all of us."

The cedar shingles from recent Eiseman Construction projects join other recovered wood at the Revolution Recovery yards, Wybar said.

The wood is fed through an industrial grade woodchipper equipped with magnets to pull out nails and other metals. The leftover material is chipped, and the remnants are loaded into a tractor trailer and sent to farms and other places that need mulch for flowerbeds, chicken coops and nature trails. Additionally, the ground-up wood is often stuffed inside erosion-control fiber rolls for use on construction sites.

Revolution Recovery has donated much of this recycled material to community projects including Weaver's Way Co-op sites in the Philadelphia area, the Urban Girls Farm at Schuylkill Center, Temple Community Gardens, Resource Exchange and Mural Arts Philadelphia.

Both Companies Noted for Their Expertise

A full-service contractor, Eiseman Construction has served residential and commercial clients throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware for more than 50 years, installing new and replacing aging roofs with materials including asphalt, slate, cedar and metal.

From its headquarters in Doylestown, Pa., the builder can offer its clients a variety of services to create residential housing, multi-family townhouses, condominium projects as well as make historic and commercial repairs and renovations.

In addition, the company noted on its website that it has been named a CertainTeed Master Shingle Applicator and is proud to rank among the three percent of roofing companies nationwide recognized as a GAF Master Elite Contractor.

The professionals at Revolution Recovery are committed to being experts in their field and leading the construction and industrial materials recycling industry to new levels. To do so effectively, the company offers comprehensive tracking tools and solutions for all its customers' waste management needs. From customized monthly tracking to LEED reporting and construction waste management plans, Revolution's team can help each project meet its recycling goals.

The company's founders have served on the board of the Delaware Valley Green Building Council and were elected as technical advisors to the United States Green Building Council's Materials and Resources Group for the LEED rating system.

