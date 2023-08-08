By achieving ISO 8528-5 G2 performance, the 2806J — which is available to order — provides excellent load acceptance in a wide range of electric power applications.

Building on its already comprehensive EU Stage V power offering, Perkins is announcing a new addition to the range — the 2806J-E18TAG1 ElectropaK.

With more than 90 years of design experience and more than 3 million Perkins-powered generator sets operating around the world, Perkins understands the needs of the power generation industry. This knowledge and expertise have driven the design and development of the 2806J-E18TAG1, a new engine that delivers a powerful package and ease of integration to meet the requirements of the electric power sector, the company said.

By achieving ISO 8528-5 G2 performance, the 2806J — which is available to order — provides excellent load acceptance in a wide range of electric power applications. From a stationary prime source of power to a mobile unit serving the rental sector, the 2806J performs seamlessly, generating dependable power for everything from job sites to critical installations including hospitals and data centres.

Keeping the Power On

"Reliable electric power is not an option, it's a fundamental need to keep operations running, whether that's for standby when the mains power fails or to meet onsite prime power requirements," said Jaz Gill, vice president of global sales, marketing, service and parts. "Our engines are engineered and expertly crafted to provide reliable, stable and sustainable power for our customers, with the new 2806J being the latest in a long line of products that also deliver a low total cost of ownership."

For generator manufacturers and end users looking to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, the 2806J can, subject to the fuel used meeting Perkins' fuel specifications, run with biodiesel up to B20 based on a 20 percent dilution of biodiesel with standard diesel or on 100 percent hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO). Fuels must meet the specifications and characteristics described on www.perkins.com in order to be used in Perkins engines and reduce the risk of downtime.

Connectivity Solutions to Help Generator Set End Users Maximize Investments

The 2806J produces up to 610 kVA at 50 Hz and is switchable to 60 Hz, delivering up to 625 kVA. The ElectropaK features the latest electronics with a single, on-engine electronic control module (ECM) that simplifies wiring harnesses, eases installation, supports future diagnostics and is fully capable of integration with customers' telematics solutions. The ECM also manages all aspects of aftertreatment operation and regeneration without operator input. Regeneration occurs automatically with no impact to performance, maximizing uptime.

Additionally, Perkins offers a powerful and growing portfolio of connectivity solutions that can help promote the optimal performance of diesel engines. Available as a standalone service from Perkins or easily integrated with generator equipment manufacturers' offerings, connected engine capabilities deliver timely insights through a customisable dashboard of performance, fuel and oil consumption, and other vital engine data points that assist in maximizing the uptime of Perkins-powered equipment.

These connectivity offerings are seamlessly integrated with expert maintenance and service capabilities from the Perkins global distributor network to prompt the proactive diagnosis and resolution of engine issues, helping technicians provide solutions and minimize downtime and repair expenses.

Together, We Power Ahead

The new 2806J-E18TAG1 joins the Perkins full lineup of Stage V certified engines for electric power generation: 400 Series, 904 Series, 1200 Series, 1700 Series and the 2000 Series, with power ranging from 4 kW @ 1,500 rpm to 559 kW @ 1,500 rpm.

As with all Perkins engines, the new 2806J is supported by a global support network of 88 distributors covering 185 countries, ensuring stable and sustainable electric power when customers need it, where they need it and how they need it.

For more information, visit www.perkins.com.

