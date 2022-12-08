Peter DePaul Sr. (Angelone Funeral Homes Inc. photo)

Peter DePaul Sr. of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., formerly of Ambler, Pa., passed away on Dec. 2, 2022. He was 95.

Born April 18, 1927, in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Anthony Joseph and the late Mary Louise (nee Pettit) DePaul. He attended Germantown High School and shortly after, left to join his father in the small general contracting business they started, Tony DePaul and Son in 1946.

By the 1950s, the company had developed into a highway construction and utility contractor. In the 1960s, Tony DePaul and Son entered into their first million-dollar contract, which involved the reconstruction of the Spring Garden Street Tunnel and a host of other PennDOT projects. Together with city work and utility work, these projects demonstrated the company's growing ability and diversification.

Mr. DePaul then took this growing business and diversified it to a number of other enterprises, including shopping centers, apartments, health care, golf courses and hospitality, construction materials and home building, employing more than 1,200 people.

Throughout his life, Mr. DePaul served on numerous boards, including Temple University and Blue Cross. He was the co-founder of Eagle Downs Racing Association, Continental Racing Association and Keystone Race Track, known today as Parx Casino. He also co-founded Madison Bank in 1989, now a part of Tompkins Bank. In his lifetime, he was a major benefactor to Thomas Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia Convention Center, LaSalle College High School, Mt. St. Joseph Academy, Norwood-Fontbonne Academy and Gwynedd Mercy Academy.

He is survived by his wife, Nevis (nee Roman) Dragani DePaul; his children, Donna (Dave) Bartynski, Alison (Greg) Schmitt, Cindy Saponaro, Susan Ramos, Andrea (Nello) Naticchione, Lisa (Jose) Ramos, Donna (Jack) Williams, Anthony (Eileen) DePaul, Alfred (Concetta) Dragani, John Dragani; 27 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Peter DePaul Jr. and two grandchildren, Nello Naticchione IV and Stephanie Favata.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. DePaul's name to Nello Memorial Committee, 409 Stenton Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.

Today's top stories