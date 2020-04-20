Peter Grönholm Appointed Managing Director of ALLU Finland

Peter Grönholm

ALLU Group announced the appointment of Peter Grönholm as managing director of ALLU Finland.

Grönholm has extensive experience in sales, marketing and supply chain management, including roles as managing director within international organizations in Finland and abroad. He currently is vice president, supply chain & operations, Germany, of Cavotec Group, a supplier of industrial equipment.

Grönholm will join ALLU by July 2020.

"ALLU's strategy is for profitable growth, earnings and internationalization. Peter is a result-and solution-focused, well-thought-of team player, in addition to which he has achieved great results with strong leadership skills. Peter's experience in international business also played a significant role in the selection," said Markku Jonninen, chairman of the board of ALLU Group.

"For me, ALLU is a positive challenge in Finland after several years abroad. It is a well-known brand in its field and a well-managed company with great growth potential. I look forward to being part of the team to further develop ALLU's business," said Grönholm.

