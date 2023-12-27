Photo courtesy of Caltrans Peterson-Chase General Engineering Construction Inc. is replacing the concrete surface for the Interstate 5 Pavement Preservation Project in the cities of Commerce, Downey and SantaFe Springs of Los Angeles County. This initiative is part of Caltrans’ ‘Fix-it-first’ approach to projects.

Peterson-Chase General Engineering Construction Inc. crews started work on the California Department of Transportation's (Caltrans) $33 million Interstate 5 Pavement Preservation Project in Los Angeles County on Nov. 1, an initiative to improve the roadway on Interstate 5 (I-5) in the cities of Commerce, Downey and SantaFe Springs by repairs to the concrete highway.

In keeping with Caltrans' ‘fix it first' approach, construction crews will use modern pavement rehabilitation techniques to quickly make repairs to road surfaces where they are specifically needed, minimizing costs and delays, according to Allison Colburn, a Caltrans District 7 public information officer of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The project will replace broken concrete slabs and pave the surface with asphalt concrete, providing motorists with a smoother ride. It will impede roadway deterioration and improve the ride quality for motorists traveling on I-5.

"It also benefits those who walk and bike, with upgrades to pedestrian signals and curb ramps," she said. "Additionally, freshly painted highway dividing lines, highway sign replacement, median barrier upgrades and bridge rehabilitation work on the overpass at Garfield Avenue will provide motorists with greater visibility and increased safety."

Anticipated to be completed in early 2025, the project is funded with $25.7 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and more than $2.4 million from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

The work zone covers 6.5 mi. between the I-605 interchange and Atlantic Boulevard.

The work includes preventative maintenance and minor rehabilitation of 38 lane mi. of the interstate and treating the roadway with an asphalt concrete overlay to help preserve its surface.

Caltrans Director Tony Tavares stressed the importance of the work.

"Investment from our state and federal partners allows Caltrans to continue prioritizing projects that improve the safety and long-term reliability of the state's roadways," he said. "Once this project is completed, thousands of people who commute to downtown Los Angeles every day will benefit from a smoother, safer ride."

"The I-5 corridor is an essential economic fixture in Southern California," said Caltrans District 7 Director Gloria Roberts. "As this particular stretch of I-5 sees more than 200,000 vehicles on a daily basis, the improvements made here will help keep the region moving for many years to come."

Approximately 200 slabs will be replaced for the project, which was designed by Caltrans.

"We started in November 2023 with sawcutting and slab replacement," said Dick Vogels, a Peterson-Chase vice president. "Slab replacement will continue through March 2024, barring any unanticipated delays. Then we will move on to drainage and median barrier replacement through June 2024 — and finally — we'll work on the HMA asphalt overlay of the freeway from about June 2024 through December 2024. Winter weather may slow down the slab replacement work if it gets too cold - below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Slab replacement work is all on weekends, so the major holidays in November and December had an impact, he added. "We have also had low temperature issues. As things warm up in March and April, the work will accelerate."

Asked how the company is maximizing night work operations, Vogels replied, "We prioritize clear communication with the traffic control crews and our foreman to ensure that the work starts as soon as the lanes are closed and that the last cones are picked up by the closure time deadline, each and every night."

Work space is not an issue for crews, nor are there any soil, water and utility issues.

"Caltrans has been very responsive and cooperative to RFI's and resolving day-to-day issues that normally arise," said Vogels. "We established a formal partnering program, and we also have established a Disputes Resolution Board."

"The plan is to remove/replace a variable number of slabs per shift and ensure slabs are cured to achieve the opening age strength for traffic. The challenge is always to pick the lanes up on time," Vogels added.

The slabs being replaced are sawcut, removed by backhoes and taken to a dump site.

"[We fill] up the removed area with Rapid Strength Concrete capable of achieving cure time within two hours of being placed by volumetric mobile mixer trucks," said Vogels. "We have a staging area for cement and aggregates near the job site. The old concrete pavement is recycled into base material."

Peterson-Chase is subcontracting the work for the asphalt, pedestrian signals, curb ramps, painting of the dividing lines and sign replacement.

The major subcontractors are Calmex Engineering (asphalt); Cal Stripe (striping); and G&G Electric (signals, lighting and metering).

The amounts of materials to be excavated and demolished and new materials to be brought in have not been finalized.

Peterson-Chase purchases and rents equipment from regional and local dealerships.

"This type of project is fairly common at Caltrans District 7, as we maintain several major interstates within Los Angeles county alone," said Colburn. "Designing this project was a straightforward process and we didn't run into any significant challenges. The lifespan for the new AC pavement is seven to 10 years and the other improvements 10 to 15 years."

Night work is crucial to a quick delivery. During construction, there are nighttime lane closures within the project limits as well as minimal full freeway closures between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m, along with closures of I-5 ramps and connectors.

"Occasional daytime ramp and connector closures may occur between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays," stated a Caltrans press release. "No two consecutive ramps will close at the same time."

Caltrans is utilizing social media to keep motorists up-do-date on closures and construction activities.

Operations are ramping up as more equipment and personnel arrive on-site. CEG

