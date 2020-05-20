--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Phoenix Receives $198 to Upgrade Transit Services

Wed May 20, 2020 - West Edition #11
Associated Press


Phoenix is getting nearly $200 million in federal assistance to help prop up the city's transportation system during the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently announced a $198 million award to Phoenix under legislation approved in late March.

The department said Phoenix will use the federal funding to cover operating expenses for the city Public Transit Department as well as costs of the rail, bus and paratransit services.

The money can be used to cover the costs of cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and to provide physical separation and hand hygiene.

The head of the Federal Transit Administration said the agency knows that many of the country's public transportation systems face extraordinary challenges during the outbreak and that the funding will help provide essential travel.



