Platinum will now offer customers a comprehensive selection of premium Manitou equipment, including a robust line up of skid steers, telehandlers, track loaders, boom lifts and forklifts to meet a diverse array of project demands.

Manitou North America has introduced Platinum Truck and Equipment as a new Manitou Dealer.

Todd Homer, North East regional sales manager of Manitou North America, said, "It is with great pleasure that I welcome Platinum Truck and Equipment as a Manitou dealer. Platinum Truck and Equipment is a well-respected dealer and an ideal fit for our market expansion. We are fortunate to add such a strong and successful dealer to our growing network and look forward to offering Manitou products to more customers through this new partnership."

Platinum Truck and Equipment was founded in 2020 by Tim Beauregard and his son Keston Beauregard. They leveraged their decades of construction and industry experience to create an innovative heavy truck and equipment dealership in Hooksett, N.H.

Whether it's construction, agriculture, or industrial applications, Manitou machines are designed to deliver exceptional productivity and efficiency. Platinum is known for providing superior customer service on parts, sales, service and expert advice. Manitou products offer the same level of dedication and passion Platinum customers have come to know and trust. This partnership is a testament to both companies' consistent commitment to quality, excellence and value, the companies said.

"It's gives me great pleasure to announce our partnership with Manitou Group," said Tim Beauregard, president of Platinum Truck and Equipment. "The decision was easy for me to make because both companies share the same vision of providing quality equipment and service at a fair price. Having been in the construction industry for over 35 years, I have a great understanding of affordable, reliable and innovative products. The Platinum Truck and Equipment family is excited to share this new line with our customers."

For more information, visit www.manitou.com and www.platinumtruckandequipment.com.

