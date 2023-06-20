Watch live video of crews working at the site of the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia
    Players Tee Off for Alta Equipment's 4th Annual Golf Tournament

    Tue June 20, 2023 - Midwest Edition #13
    CEG


    Golfers were out in force for Alta Equipment Company's 4th Annual Golf Tournament at the Prairie Landing Golf Club in West Chicago, Ill., on June 8.

    The golf event was preceded with dinner June 7 at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Ill. The evening included a charity game night to raise money for Foster Love, a non-profit organization for foster children.

    The golf tournament began at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start. In addition to the chance to win $10,000 at the hole-in-one tournament, players could enter the 50/50 raffle. All proceeds from both events went to Alta Care Charity, established by Alta Equipment Group to better the communities the company serves.

    Alta Equipment Company Golf Outing Results

    Hole #3 — Closest to the Pin: Ernie Stephens

    Hole #7 — Longest Putt: Lino Cruz

    Hole #10 — Longest Drive: Josh Oman

    Lowest Gross Score — 1st Place: (61): Rob Schlitching, Steve Schlitching, Kyle Markhardt, Mark Pieri

    Lowest Gross Score — 2nd Place (62): Phil Pezza, Tony Trevino, Patrick Richel, Brad Beaulieu

    Lowest Gross Score — 3rd Place (62) score card playoff: Jason Bertacchi, Mike Schroeder, Eddie Smith, Marty Engwall

    For more information, visit altg.com and altg.com/alta-cares-foundation. CEG

    (L-R): Mike Cartier of Built Right Attachments; Aaron Dorgan of Alta Equipment Company; JR Miller of Alta Equipment Company; Craig Brubaker of Alta Equipment Company; and Caleib Lynch of Built Right Attachments were having fun on the course. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Josh Oman, Kyle Markhardt, Rob Schlichting and Steve Schlichting, all of N-Trak Group, take to the links. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Kyle Pittman and Rich Windbiel, both of Rockland Manufacturing, teamed up with Mike Wright and Doug Karwatka, both of Alta Equipment Company. (CEG photo)
    Alta Equipment Company’s Aaron King lines up a putt while (L-R) Bill McNamara of Alta Equipment Company; Nat Alford of Cimline; and Andy Healey of Specialty Equipment Insurance look on. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Tom Nemanich of Lex Products; John Nemanich of Lex Products; Mike Jaworski of Alta Equipment Company; and Bob Gustafson of Alta Equipment Company. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): John Starek, Lucas Strait, Blake Strait and Randy Strait, all of Arctic Snow & Ice Products, took a break to pose for a photo during the golf outing. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Scott Molitor of Middle River Marine; Pete Colangelo of Middle River Marine; Alan Johnson of Alta Equipment Company; and Ken Jennejahn of Granite Construction. (CEG photo)
    Enjoying the day (L-R) are Rico Sonbakh of Unified Equipment Finance; George Bourdeau of Unified Equipment Finance; Brian Connolly of Superior Construction; and Rick McCarthy of Superior Construction. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Gino Bollentino of BMO; Ann Rodriguez of BMO; Jason Horn of BMO; and Deven Fuselier of Takeuchi Financial. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Ron Widtmann of Bakes Steel; Max Dowd of Bakes Steel; Ryan Trexler of Alta Equipment Company; and Lou Belletini, owner of Bakes Steel, teamed up for the day. (CEG photo)
    Alta Equipment Company photo The golf event was preceded with dinner June 7 at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Ill. The evening included a charity game night to raise money for Foster Love, a non-profit organization for foster children. (Alta Equipment Company photo)
    (L-R): Jimmy Slavens, retired from the equipment industry, with Avant’s Beau Slavens, president; Josh Terrell; and John Losch, enjoy a beautiful day on the course. (CEG photo)
    The golf tournament began at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start. In addition to the chance to win $10,000 at the hole-in-one tournament, players could enter the 50/50 raffle.(Alta Equipment Company photo)
    (L-R) are Thomas Ready of Alta Equipment Company; Justin Hodgins of A.M. Woodland Outdoor Design; Andy Migacz of A.M. Woodland Outdoor Design; and Chountana Kel of Alta Equipment Company. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Joe Milek of Alta Equipment Company was joined by Mike Underwood and Lino Cruz of All American Exterior Solutions. (CEG photo)
    Dave Kuhlman (L) of Tadano and Brian Gillette of Alta Equipment Company enjoyed a round. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Eddie Smith of SENNEBOGEN played the course with Mike Schroeder, Marty Engwall and Jason Bertacchi, all of Alta Equipment Company. (CEG photo)
    The R.W. Collins Company team of (L-R) Josh Bernat, Tom Cook, Anthony Demuro and Jeremy Doolin was ready to play. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Jim Bansen of Dynapac; Jamie Roush, president of Dynapac; Kent Marshall of Dynapac; and Travis Colwell of Alta Equipment Company. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Gavin Zettel of Ryan Central; Doug Reidel of Ryan Central; John Tucker of Finn Corporation; and Bob Leavy of Alta Equipment Company. (CEG photo)




