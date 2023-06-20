Our Main Office
Tue June 20, 2023 - Midwest Edition #13
Golfers were out in force for Alta Equipment Company's 4th Annual Golf Tournament at the Prairie Landing Golf Club in West Chicago, Ill., on June 8.
The golf event was preceded with dinner June 7 at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Ill. The evening included a charity game night to raise money for Foster Love, a non-profit organization for foster children.
The golf tournament began at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start. In addition to the chance to win $10,000 at the hole-in-one tournament, players could enter the 50/50 raffle. All proceeds from both events went to Alta Care Charity, established by Alta Equipment Group to better the communities the company serves.
Hole #3 — Closest to the Pin: Ernie Stephens
Hole #7 — Longest Putt: Lino Cruz
Hole #10 — Longest Drive: Josh Oman
Lowest Gross Score — 1st Place: (61): Rob Schlitching, Steve Schlitching, Kyle Markhardt, Mark Pieri
Lowest Gross Score — 2nd Place (62): Phil Pezza, Tony Trevino, Patrick Richel, Brad Beaulieu
Lowest Gross Score — 3rd Place (62) score card playoff: Jason Bertacchi, Mike Schroeder, Eddie Smith, Marty Engwall
For more information, visit altg.com and altg.com/alta-cares-foundation.
