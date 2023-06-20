Golfers were out in force for Alta Equipment Company's 4th Annual Golf Tournament at the Prairie Landing Golf Club in West Chicago, Ill., on June 8.

The golf event was preceded with dinner June 7 at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Ill. The evening included a charity game night to raise money for Foster Love, a non-profit organization for foster children.

The golf tournament began at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start. In addition to the chance to win $10,000 at the hole-in-one tournament, players could enter the 50/50 raffle. All proceeds from both events went to Alta Care Charity, established by Alta Equipment Group to better the communities the company serves.

Alta Equipment Company Golf Outing Results

Hole #3 — Closest to the Pin: Ernie Stephens

Hole #7 — Longest Putt: Lino Cruz

Hole #10 — Longest Drive: Josh Oman

Lowest Gross Score — 1st Place: (61): Rob Schlitching, Steve Schlitching, Kyle Markhardt, Mark Pieri

Lowest Gross Score — 2nd Place (62): Phil Pezza, Tony Trevino, Patrick Richel, Brad Beaulieu

Lowest Gross Score — 3rd Place (62) score card playoff: Jason Bertacchi, Mike Schroeder, Eddie Smith, Marty Engwall

