Power Motive Corporation Partners With Terramac in West

Power Motive Corporation, the Colorado and Southeastern Wyoming Komatsu dealer, has partnered with Terramac to represent their line of crawler carriers in the state, according to Paul Desombre, PMC general sales manager.

"Terramac provides the solutions to many of the challenges our customers say they face," Desombre said. "The product and company come highly recommended and are well reviewed by both customers and other dealers. We anticipate a strong partnership with Terramac."

According to Desombre, contractors in Colorado and Wyoming often face tight working conditions, in canyons and stream restoration jobs. Terramac carriers offer 360-degree rotation for hauling in these confined spaces. The rubber tracks and low ground pressure dramatically reduce environmental damage and reclamation costs.

"The addition of Terramac really rounded out our product line," Desombre added. "We endeavor to partner with what we consider the industry best, both in product and support. In the case of Terramac we've achieved that."

"In a short time, PMC has made tremendous gains with Terramac carriers because they understand the local markets and have a loyal customer base. Their strong reputation and commitment to superior customer service makes them a valuable partner and we look forward to supporting them as they thrive," said Jesse Whittaker, director of sales & business development.

In addition to Komatsu and Terramac, Power Motive represents Roadtec paving equipment, Sakai's line of compactors, Takeuchi compact equipment and KPI-JCI crushing and screening machines.

Founded in 1959, Power Motive is the oldest continuously operated Komatsu dealership west of the Mississippi, according to Desombre. It has been selling Komatsu, its flagship line, since 1975.

Headquartered in Denver, the dealership has branch offices in Cheyenne, Colorado Springs, Durango, Grand Junction and Milliken.