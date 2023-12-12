On the City Plaza job, the crane is working with its full 230 ft. jib, allowing it to cover the entire job site.

Real estate developer Filli Partner purchased a used Potain MD 305 B for work on its City Plaza development, a residential project under construction in central Ungheni. Building work is set to last two years, with the project's opening scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

The Potain MD 305 B has a maximum capacity of 13.2 tons, with up to 230 ft. of jib available, and the ability to lift 3.5 tons at its jib end.

On the City Plaza job, the crane is working with its full 230 ft. jib, allowing it to cover the entire job site. The crane was purchased through Manitowoc's regional used cranes sales team.

"We're extremely impressed by the efficiency and capabilities of the Potain MD 305 B and are confident with our choice. Selecting this model eliminated the need for two cranes, delivering significant efficiency to our project. The Potain used cranes sales team was easy to do business with and we'd certainly look at future collaborations," said Iurie Gisca, founder and administrator of Filli Partner.

Used cranes from Potain provide a high-quality option at a lower cost and customers get peace of mind knowing Manitowoc's support network will be standing behind their purchase. Customers receive many of the same benefits that come with purchasing a new crane, and delivery times can often be as little as a few weeks, the manufacturer said.

Once complete, the City Plaza project will cover 40,663 sq. yds., with 28,704 sq. yds. of residential space dedicated to 234 homes. There's an additional 11,362 sq. yd. for commercial space, with the 10-story building eventually standing 105 ft. above ground.

"Used Potain cranes are a wise investment for customers in Moldova, giving them reliability, cost-effectiveness, and proven performance for large-scale construction projects. Our customers choose used Potain cranes for their fast delivery, renowned quality, and our aftersales support, all of which give them peace of mind," said Sergey Neznamov, regional sales manager of tower cranes for Manitowoc.

