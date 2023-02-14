Premier Attachments has developed a series of attachments with mounting brackets that allow for the two most common skid steer attachment styles — mini-skid and universal skid steer — to be utilized on a single attachment.

The new Duo-Tach mounting bracket for full-sized skid steers, utilizing the universal skid steer mounting style, and mini skid steers, using the common industry standard mini skid mounting style, share the same basic structure built into one Duo-Tach attachment. This allows the owner to utilize one attachment for both mini skid steers and full-size skid steers on any given job site at any given time.

The best part of this new product is the reduction in the size of your attachment fleet due to the Duo-Tach mounting bracket being able to be used across all platforms of host machines, the manufacturer said.

There is no adapter, no conversion plate and not a single tool is required to switch from one style of mount to the other. Just un-hook from your mini and hook right up to your full size and go to work. Fewer pieces of equipment to purchase, plus more efficiency on the job site by having more flexibility in how you use your equipment, equals greater profitably. Don't just attach it, Duo-Tach it!

Premier Attachments has incorporated the Duo-Tach mount into its line of earth auger attachments, trencher attachments, pallet forks and the new utility hitch attachment. All four lines of Duo-Tach attachments are built in the company's Fort Wayne, Ind.

"We stand behind every one of our products with our best-in-class warranty and customer service," the company said.

The Duo Tach is compatible with all major brands of skid steers, including Bobcat, John Deere, Case, New Holland, Cat, Gehl, Takeuchi, Kubota, JCB, Thomas, Kubota and others. It also is compatible with all major brands of mini skid steers, including Ditch Witch, Vermeer, Toro, Boxer, Bobcat MT, Kanga, Ramrod and others.

For more information, visit www.premierattach.com/applications/duo-tach-attachments.

