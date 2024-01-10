Photo courtesy of Prinoth A Prinoth Panther T14R worked on a dam project in Southern California.

Prinoth Crawler Carriers announced new dealer partnerships in the western part of the United States.

In early 2023, both Coastline Equipment (Southern California and Nevanda) and Western States CAT (Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Oregon and Washington), became part of the Prinoth family.

In the fall of 2023, Papé Machinery (Northern California, Oregon, Washingon and Hawaii) also joined the Prinoth Crawler Carrier group.

Western States

Western States Equipment Company has a long legacy for providing quality equipment and excellent service to customers. Twenty-three years after its original inception in the early 1900's, Western States applied for and was awarded the Caterpillar dealership service area for southern Idaho.

Western States Equipment has a proud history of acquisition and growth. What began as four service branches has grown into a much larger, award-winning organization with 17 general line and truck engine branches, and 15 Cat Rental Stores.

It will be responsible for Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, regions of Oregon and Washington.

Papé Machinery

Papé Machinery offers Construction and Forestry equipment for John Deere and currently operates just under 30 branches located in different western U.S. states. It provides equipment in many industries including general construction, power electric, oil and gas, firefighting and rescue, forestry and they have a substantial rental fleet for all types of equipment.

"We are extremely excited to welcome these three industry stalwart to our dealer group. With their respective footprints and driven sales organizations, we feel confident that these new relationships will enhance our western foothold and brand presence tremendously. All threee of these companies are well-established distributors and have extensive knowledge of their dedicated markets. That should reflect in our crawler carriers sales and rental opportunities," said Jody Beasley, VP of sales of Prinoth.

For more information, visit www.prinoth.com.

